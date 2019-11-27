Vernon Kay has been forced to speak out about his marriage after fan claims he and wife Tess Daly are "living separate lives."

Vernon Kay has been busy working over in the middle east recently and wife Tess Daly has been co-hosting Strictly Come Dancing so it comes as no surprise that they’ve had less time together recently.

So Vernon, 45, made a declaration of how good it feels to be home when he uploaded a snap of their two children Phoebe, 15, and Amber, 10, and captioned it, “After being in the Middle East for a week, no better feeling than coming home,”

To which Tess, 50, replied: “My birthday trip. Special memories.”

But when a fan claimed the star’s marriage was on the rocks by commenting, “Feels like you and @tessdaly are living separate lives. I hope not. Love you guys.”

He unexpectedly replied. Vernon said: “Pictures of our family life are all labelled nicely on an iPad or in Apple photo books for us to share, as a family. No need to invite the world into our home life, some do, but it’s not for us. We are 100%. Thanks for asking,”

His reply sparked support from other fans. One wrote, “@vernonkay good for you. Just because you and Tess are in the public does not mean you can’t have a private life. Stay strong you two lovely people (not that I know you both!!) But from one human to another stay strong.”

And the fan that made the original remark added, “great stuff. I bloody love you guys.”

Vernon was working as a presenter for the FIA Formula E and he uploaded a selfie at the start of the season and captioned it: “@fiaformulae starts tomorrow…it’s on @bbcsport @bbciplayer #redbutton #wegogreen #environment Gonna be the start of a superb season with @porsche.formulae and @mercedesbenzeqfe joining the fun….Everyone chasing @dstecheetah and reigning champ @jeanericvergne !!! See you tomorrow…”

And after his week-long of work Vernon was making the most of watching the sport. He uploaded a snap with some friends ands captioned it: “Lads Lads Lads!! @aussiegrit @dario_franchitti @fiaformulae in #saudiarabia was a superb race…”

But it looks like he’s glad to be back to Blighty…