Vicky Pattison makes candid anxiety confession: ‘I cannot be alone in this?’

Vicky Pattison has opened up about her anxiety.

The former Geordie Shore star took to her social media to open up a discussion about anxiety with her fans.

Taking to her Instagram page, the TV star shared an image about anxiety titled ‘Trying to fall asleep with anxiety’ with her 4.4 million followers.

In her caption, she opened about how she finds it difficult to get an adequate amount of sleep at night because of the anxieties flooding her mind.

‘After another night of less than 4 hours sleep… Nothing has ever felt more relatable,’ wrote Vicky, in reference to the anxiety cartoon.

‘I start off just absentmindedly pondering if I brushed my teeth or not… and before I know it it has escalated to ‘have I missed my chance to have children?’, ‘will I ever get married?!’, ‘will my new show rate?’, ‘does everyone hate me?’, ‘what am I even doing with my life?!’

‘And by the time it’s gone that deep, I give up on sleep, resigning myself to the fact that for another night it has evaded me.

‘I cannot be alone in this?!’ she pleaded.

‘I have always struggled with my sleep,’ continued the former I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here star, ‘and any advice anyone has would be more than welcome… because I cannot keep falling asleep in the back of Addison Lee’s and waking up not knowing where the hell I am… 😂!

‘I spend my days permanently disorientated and dishevelled 😂😩🙈 And btw, I’ve tried it all, apps, reading, training til I’m exhausted… the minute my head hits the pillow my brain just comes alive with irrational panic and concerns over anything from my fertility to global warming…😩’.

At the end of her caption, she added, ‘#anxiety #sleeplessnights #ohthejoys #itsoktonotbeok THANKYOU @carlibeary for sharing this today 💕’.

The post quickly raked up nearly 50,000 likes, with fans rushing to support the TV star in her difficulties.

Many thanked the reality star for opening up so candidly and some even offered her tried and tested advice.

‘You are so not alone,’ wrote one fan, ‘most of my nights are spent like that. 3 hours if I’m lucky followed by a day of absolute exhaustion. Wish my brain would shut down 😴😫 I feel you’re pain 💜’.

Another offered advice, writing, ‘100% relate to this babe. Anxiety is crippling me at the moment.

‘I have some lavender moisturiser from Lush which I use & it doesn’t half relax you to help you drift to sleep that bit easier. Doesn’t get rid of the anxiety but at least you feel abit more chilled xx’

‘Find things to be grateful for,’ commented another, ‘it’s pretty hard to focus when you’ve got all the bad thoughts fighting for your attention. But seriously even one thing makes a difference ♥️’.

Others added, ‘essential oils 💕 xx’, ‘Try the mindfulness app to relax you xx’ and ‘Magnesium tablets babe!!! Lifesaver with shutting off your brain and relaxing sore muscles xx’.