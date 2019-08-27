Vicky Pattison reveals seriously exciting baby news

Big congrats are in order

Former Geordie Shore star Vicky Pattison took to Instagram today to share some seriously exciting baby news.

In an adorable photo posted on the social media site, Vicky can be seen cosying up to TOWIE star boyfriend, Ercan Ramadan, standing beside a gorgeous flower wall and gazing at him.

Captioning the sweet upload, the 31-year-old revealed that she and her beau had attended her pregnant younger sister Laura’s gender reveal party, where it was confirmed that Vicky was soon to be an auntie to a little niece.

Excitedly, she penned: ‘Probably one of the best weekends of my life… Surrounded by my loved ones, the most amazing friends anyone could ever ask for, this one by my side and the icing on the cake was finding out that my beautiful sister and brother in law are having a baby GIRL 😍💕.

‘We are blessed!! (Btw, This is just the beginning- there is going to be so much gender reveal spam coming your way!!) How stunning is this balloon wall btw??’

Despite the wonderful news, some of the Newcastle native’s 4.4 million followers were hoping that Vicky herself was expecting, with one saying: ‘Aww damn i thought you was going to break the news you are expecting 😂 x you would make a great mum.’

While a second chipped in: ‘Ngl i had to read this three times before i realised it was your sister having a baby and not you 😂 congrats auntie Vicky 💜.’

MORE:Vicky Pattison bares all in her underwear as she admits her weight gain is impacting her confidence

Earlier this month the former I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! winner announced the news of her sisters pregnancy with a cute photo of her baby scan paired with a seriously long, gushing caption.

Detailing her hilarious plans for auntie-hood, she wrote: ‘I’M GOING TO BE AN AUNTIE B*****S!!!!!!!! (Seriously though my heart is filled with so much love for the little guy or girl already I am going to SPOIL THEM ROTTEN!!! Starting with the biggest and best gender reveal anyone has EVER seen!!!’