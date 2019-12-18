Vicky Pattison has shared a nifty body hack.

The former Geordie Shore star always looks great whenever she’s out and about, with her outfits consistently looking flawless.

And now Vicky has shared with fans a nifty hack that is set to come in super handy during party season.

The former I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here star took to her Instagram to share a hack with her four and a half million followers, revealing how she stops her chest from looking saggy in outfits.

Explaining her hack for ‘bouncy boobs’, Vicky wrote, ‘The evolution of a @perkypearofficial journey!!!

‘Perky Pear have saved me during the festive season! Have you ever proper loved a dress but known quite simply that you weren’t going to be able to wear it?!

‘Normally this happens for me when I can’t wear a bra but thanks to @perkypearofficial that is no longer a problem!

‘I’ve got bouncy boobs for DAYS now son!

‘Check out these game changers and you’ll have endless outfit options for that Christmas party 🎄 #Ad #PerkyPear’.

Perky Pear is body tape brand, with body strips of boob tape shaped like pears, that you can tape on the sides of your chest to lift your boobs and stop them from drooping.

Alongside her caption, the former I’m A Celebrity winner posted a few snaps of her wearing the genius body tape, as she dazzled in a sparkly black and silver plunging outfit.

And fans were loving the advice.

‘I AM HERE FOR THIS,’ wrote one, while another commented, ‘these look great!’.

‘Amazing 😍,’ added another, while one agreed, ‘Amazing! And you look lovely as always @vickypattison 😘❤️’.

And while some queried as to whether the product would work for those of a bigger size, the brand confirmed that it would, replying to one query, ‘did you watch our G cup application video?

‘The model shows you in real time how to apply and we have a size guide too just to ensure it’s the right fit 💕💕’.

We might have to get our hands on these for the party season!