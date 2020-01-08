has shared a red hot throwback snap with her 4.5 million Instagram followers. Vicky Pattison
Credit: Getty
The former Geordie Shore star left fans in awe with the sizzling photo, in which she can be seen showing off her incredible physique in a tight, Barbie pink swimsuit.
Beside the photo of last year’s sun soaked trip to Mexico, always-honest Vicky confessed her current situation was rather different.
Admitting her new year isn’t off to a fantastic start, the fiesty Newcastle girl penned, ‘
Meanwhile I’m currently walking back from Sainsbury’s, looking like worsel gummage because of the wind and one of me carrier bags has just snapped… and my Greek yoghurt has exploded all over my trainers.
2019 is winning so far 2020… up your game 😂😩😍,’ she hilariously added.
Despite the details of her messy mishap, the comment section quickly flooded with complimentary comments over her stunning vacay photo.
Yes Vicks you spicy thing 🔥🔥,’ wrote one, while a second chipped in, ‘ Ooh look at u 😍😍.’
I’ve been meaning to pop my New Years Resolutions up for awhile now but with everything else going on in the world me pledging to go to the gym more & drink less all just seemed a bit insignificant & futile. Having said that I do love this time of year (I’m weird I know)- it’s like the first page of a new book, & you get to write it! A fresh start and a chance to make it anything you want! New goals, new experiences, a new mindset. A brand new opportunity to be exactly what you want to be! And quite frankly that gives me goosebumps! & I love resolutions so here goes: My first resolution for 2020 is to travel more! I’ve always loved going on holiday & seeing new places but I think last year I really got bitten by the travel bug! I love that you can go away and experience another culture, immerse yourself with the locals, spend quality time with loved ones, try something different, be bold & do something adventurous or if you want just chill on a beach, drinking a cocktail & enjoying the sand between your toes!! Travel opens your heart, broadens your mind and fills your life with stories to tell! And I honestly can’t think of a better first resolution than to commit to this ♥️! Last year I was lucky enough to travel to places that had been on my bucket list FOR YEARS!!! Budapest, Bali and Rome to name a few! This year I’m super keen to get to Thailand! (I really want to go to the elephant sanctuary in Chiang mai), I want to do the amalfi coast properly (& eat all the pasta) & finally I really would like to spend a weekend in Paris! (I know it’s cliché but I will be kissing @ercan_ram under the Eiffel Tower & no one will make me feel embarrassed about it- I’m buzzing 😂😍) So those are my initial plans!! Work permitting of course! But I’m keen to know where you guys want to go this year! Or give me some advice.. where have you been that you’ve loved?! Where should I put on my bucket list? Or actually my ‘f**k it’ list.. because, I always end up getting so fired up and excited when someone tells me about somewhere they’ve been I go: ‘f**k it, I’m going..’ 😂✈️ Talk to me, give me all your suggestions to satisfy my wanderlust please and here’s to 2020!
A post shared by
Vicky Pattison (@vickypattison) on Jan 5, 2020 at 5:23am PST
Oh wow. You are just stunning. Ive always thought you were beautifiul but this is unreal❤️,’ gushed another adoring fan.
I love this post, the caption is everything 😂 Thank you for being so real, you’re a breath of fresh air on social media 💞 Looking gorg by the wayyy,’ praised a fourth.
This comes after Vicky shared a serious blast from the past on her Insta page, taking on the ‘decade challenge’ and posting a selfie from 10 years ago, compared to a recent glam snap shot.
While Vicky is still as gorgeous now as she was back then, the gal’s certainly had a glow up since her pre-fame days.
LOL…. 😂♥️ Well my 30’s aren’t that bad after all… #decadechallenge,’ she playfully joked.