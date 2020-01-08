'You spicy thing!'

Vicky Pattison has shared a red hot throwback snap with her 4.5 million Instagram followers.

The former Geordie Shore star left fans in awe with the sizzling photo, in which she can be seen showing off her incredible physique in a tight, Barbie pink swimsuit.

Beside the photo of last year’s sun soaked trip to Mexico, always-honest Vicky confessed her current situation was rather different.

Admitting her new year isn’t off to a fantastic start, the fiesty Newcastle girl penned, ‘Meanwhile I’m currently walking back from Sainsbury’s, looking like worsel gummage because of the wind and one of me carrier bags has just snapped… and my Greek yoghurt has exploded all over my trainers.

‘2019 is winning so far 2020… up your game 😂😩😍,’ she hilariously added.

Despite the details of her messy mishap, the comment section quickly flooded with complimentary comments over her stunning vacay photo.

‘Yes Vicks you spicy thing 🔥🔥,’ wrote one, while a second chipped in, ‘Ooh look at u 😍😍.’

‘Oh wow. You are just stunning. Ive always thought you were beautifiul but this is unreal❤️,’ gushed another adoring fan.

‘I love this post, the caption is everything 😂 Thank you for being so real, you’re a breath of fresh air on social media 💞 Looking gorg by the wayyy,’ praised a fourth.

This comes after Vicky shared a serious blast from the past on her Insta page, taking on the ‘decade challenge’ and posting a selfie from 10 years ago, compared to a recent glam snap shot.

While Vicky is still as gorgeous now as she was back then, the gal’s certainly had a glow up since her pre-fame days.

‘LOL…. 😂♥️ Well my 30’s aren’t that bad after all… #decadechallenge,’ she playfully joked.