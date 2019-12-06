Vicky Pattison sets record straight on engagement rumours

Vicky Pattison has spoken out about engagement rumours.

vicky pattison denies engagement rumours

The former Geordie Shore star sparked engagement rumours earlier this week after she posted a snap of herself with boyfriend Ercan Ramadan, who rose to fame on reality show The Only Way Is Essex.

Vicky shared a sweet photo of the pair at London’s Winter Wonderland Christmas theme park, cuddling with hot chocolates while the former I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here star was sporing a gold band on her left hand ring finger.

Hot chocolates and snuggles at @hydeparkwinterwonderland with my ♥️… @ercan_ram,’ wrote the star alongside her photo.

And fans went wild at the post, with most of them convinced that the pair were announcing their engagement.

Is that an engagement ring on your finger? ❤️,’ wrote one fan.

Others added, ‘Is that a ring I see?’ ‘Is that a ring?!?! 💍❣’ and ‘💍??’.

But the former I’m A Celebrity winner has now spoken out on the rumours, letting fans know that Ercan hadn’t got down on one knee quite yet.
The ring that got me into so much trouble at the weekend- not engaged guys sorry- but definitely IN LOVE with this amazing watch and bracelet from @danielwellington 😂😍✨ This Christmas make sure you check out all the fabulous offers in store and online! 🎄 Get 20% off when you buy 2 or more products! 🎄 Use my code VICKYPATTISON for an extra 15% off 🎄 they’ll@also take care of gift wrapping and express shipping for you absolutely free!!! Enjoy guys!!! Happy Christmas Shopping! ♥️

The ring that got me into so much trouble at the weekend,’ she wrote, ‘not engaged guys sorry- but definitely IN LOVE with this amazing watch and bracelet from @danielwellington 😂😍✨’.

Vicky and Ercan have been together for a while now and fans were convinced of the engagement fuelled by the sweet posts that she shares showing photos of the couple.

Earlier today, the reality star uploaded a sweet snap of the pair, writing, ‘You got me through some very tough times and I hope you know how much you all mean to me!!!

I have been pretty flat out over the last couple weeks- quite frankly just enjoying myself!!! So I haven’t had a chance to post all these individually so I thought I’d wallop them all up now and throw in a big gushy caption for good measure. Last year my birthday, despite everyone trying to cheer me up, Was a bag of shite.. 😂😩! So I vowed this year to make up for it!! And boy did I!!! 😂😂😂😂!! I am honestly beyond blessed to have these beautiful, kind, hilariously funny and generous people in my life!! I am so humbled by the effort you all made to celebrate with me and promise you it’s OVER!!! I am officially 32 (eeeekkkk) and there will be no more occasions to mark it!! I mean, I’m practically bloody 33 now I’ve dragged them out so long! 😂😍 But seriously, I don’t deserve you all. You got me through some very tough times and I hope you know how much you all mean to me!!! Family isn’t always blood. It’s the people in your life who show you they want you in theirs. The ones who accept you for who you are. The ones who would do anything to see you smile and the ones who love you no matter what- through good times and bad. You are my family 💕 I love you all ✨🎄♥️🥂

Family isn’t always blood. It’s the people in your life who show you they want you in theirs.

‘The ones who accept you for who you are. The ones who would do anything to see you smile and the ones who love you no matter what- through good times and bad. You are my family 💕’.