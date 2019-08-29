Fans are convinced Vicky Pattison has teased HUGE news in latest snap

Could it be?!

Vicky Pattison has got fans excited with a new snap of her with boyfriend Ercan Ramadan.

The 31-year-old reality star has left fans wondering if she’s made a big leap in her relationship with boyfriend Ercan, 35, after breaking off her engagement to ex fiancé John Noble last year.

Sharing that she had ‘one of the best nights of my life’ with her 4.4m followers, Vicky posted a loved-up snap of her and Ercan against a backdrop of a stunning mountain range.

In the pic the Geordie Shore winner is seen clinking glasses of bubbly with her beau, with the caption: ‘Tonight has been one of the best nights of my life… THANKYOU for making me the happiest girl in the world ✨🥂’

The image has garnered over 139k likes and sparked rumours that the pair will be tying the knot.

Fans were quick to speculate about Vicky’s announcement, with one Instagram user asking: ‘Why do I feel like there’s a sneaky proposal?’

Another commented: ‘She said YES, where’s ya bling ring, girl.’

Many eagle-eyed followers also noticed Vicky hiding her left hand.

One fan wrote: ‘💍? She’s covering her left hand 🙈,’ while a second added: ‘Hiding her hand. 🙈’

However, some aren’t convinced that the couple are engaged, with one person commenting: ‘Maybe he just spoilt her rotten with a lovely night because sometimes that’s what normal couples do when they are in love.’

The image comes just days after Vicky announced the happy news that she is becoming an aunty.

Sadly, Ercan hasn’t posted anything regarding the possible engagement on his social media accounts, but fingers-crossed we’ll be treated to some big news very soon!