The former Geordie Shore star has finally found her ‘happy place’

She’s had some bad luck with her romances in the past – but Vicky Pattison appears to have finally found Mr Right.

The TV star revealed that she is ‘truly feeling content’ as she confessed her love for Ercan in a sweet unedited snap on Instagram over the weekend.

Sharing a photo he took of her sleeping soundly on his shoulder, the 31-year-old gushed about finding her ‘happy place’.

‘He’s been threatening to post this for ages so I thought I’d get in there before him… 😂😩😍,’ she started her lengthy caption.

‘But seriously I wouldn’t mind if he did because I love this picture… (I’m pleased it’s not a video as he swears I was drooling and snoring too mind… 😂😍).

‘But in a world where people only post the most glamorous pictures, the most posed photos and the most filtered images in a bid to show the world how happy and in love they are… I feel like for me, actually this is real happiness, perfect imperfection ♥️.

‘Sleep has always been a problem for me (you know I whinge about it all the bloody time) but in his arms, not only am I relaxed, I’m so inhibited that I’m flat out snoring like a wilder-beast having the deepest snooze of me life 😂😂😂.’

She continued: ‘So here I am – in my happy place, in @ercan_ram ‘s ‘nook’, snug as a bug in a rug and truly feeling content.

‘I love you Mr, and I’m gutted to be leaving you again after just one night together but I can’t wait for the next couple months and all the lovely things we have planned together. You’re the best, even if you take pictures of my double chin when I’m asleep- you toerag. 😂😍♥️😴.’

Vicky and Ercan’s went official in February – just three months after her heart was broken by ex-fiance John Noble.