Yay for Vick

Former Geordie Shore star Vicky Pattison revealed she has bought her ex fiancé John Noble out of their shared house following her heart breaking split from him.

The 31-year-old Newcastle babe was left heart broken after John was filmed getting close to a mystery blonde during a trip to Dubai in the lead up to his and Vicky’s wedding.

Celebrating the fact she managed to keep the property the pair shared, Vicky told OK! magazine: ‘I officially bought my ex partner [John] out of my house this summer. Girl power!’

Vicky also has a flat in London, which she shares with TOWIE star boyfriend, Ercan Ramandan.

Cooing over her city life and new romance, the I’m A Celeb winner went on: ‘It’s lovely to have the best of both worlds, but I’ve fallen in love with London.

‘I am finally in an apartment I love and I am super happy.

‘I’ve just had my furniture delivered. I am slowly pulling it together but I am finding adulting quite hard. I am no domestic goddess.’

Revealing that her mum gave her new man a grilling following her turbulent heart break, Vick continued: ‘My mum sat down properly with Ercan and thoroughly gave him the third degree!

‘She can see how happy he makes me, which is nice. But she’s also seen how hurt I have been in the past and she knows I haven’t got the best judgement when it comes to men, so she feels she needs to protect me. Which is understandable, because she was the one who had to pick me up after everything that happened last year.’