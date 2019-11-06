Vicky Pattison strips naked for sexy bath tub photo

'You are goals 😘🔥'

Former Geordie Shore star Vicky Pattison blew her fan’s minds when she shared an insanely hot bath tub snap on Instagram today.

The Newcastle native shared the throwback photo from her recent jet set getaway to Bali with her 4.4 million followers.

In the sultry snapshot, Vick can be seen very nearly flashing her entire behind while posing totally naked in a rose petal filled bath tub.

With her wet brunette locks cascading down her flower covered back, the reality telly babe reminisced on the luxury trip in the caption.

‘Very grateful for the amazing opportunities I’ve had to travel this year!! Bali has been on my bucket list for YEARS!!! Where are you guys dying to go?! Where’s on your travel ‘to do’ list for next year?! Any recommendations on where I should go?! ✈️♥️🏖🏔🌎☀️.’

While lots of commenters quickly came through with their travel advice, plenty of others were busy swooning over Vicky’s incredible bod.

‘Well dayum girl. All your hard work is definitely showing – you are goals 😘🔥,’ wrote one, while a second added, ‘Wowsers 😍😍🔥.’

‘She is perfection 😩,’ gushed a third.

From Vicky’s recent upload, it may seem like she’s living the dream life. But what we seriously love about the gal is how honest she is on social media, and she gave an insight into a not so perfect part of her reality just days ago.

Getting honest about her time of the month struggles, she hilariously penned, ‘Reasons that I cried while on my period this weekend: – I couldn’t find my black workout leggings (see picture) I mean I probably have about 10 pairs of almost identical ones but there was one specific pair I wanted and I couldn’t find them. I wanted THE black leggings- do you know what I mean?

‘I am ugly and bloated – I saw an old man on his own in Morrison’s – I saw a picture of a kitten hugging a chick. – I spilled my green tea on my newly washed pajamas,’ she added.

‘Yip… I hate periods. Are anyone else’s getting worse as they get older?! Or am I just a weak b**ch??? 😂😩 ps someone send me chocolate, Bridget Jones Diary and a Hot Water bottle ASAP please or we risk more tears.’