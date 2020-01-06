Vicky Pattison will be spending the next few months wearing oversized jumpers after developing a "squishy winter bod" by over-indulging during the festive break.

The reality TV star took to Instagram to share the news and jokingly wrote, “Due to completely foreseen circumstances (ie Christmas, new year and general yuletide revelry) my newly acquired squishy winter bod will be living in comfy jumpers like this. THANKYOU. I will not be taking any questions at this time.”

Having fluctuated from a size 16 to a size 6, it’s safe to say Vicky has struggled with body confidence since finding fame on Geordie Shore back in 2011. But, the fact she’s now making light of gaining a few pounds due to “general yuletide revelry” proves she’s in a healthy place and finding a happy balance.

Following the breakdown of her relationship to John Noble and the death of her best friend, Paul Burns, she let her diet and training slip last year and said her “quality of life” suffered as a consequence.

Back in August she said, “My body is starting to affect my quality of life and that is something I won’t allow it. I want to feel good about myself again, be confident in my own skin, feel healthy, strong and ready to face anything and everything life throws at me.

“‘I’ve neglected my training & my healthy eating has been sporadic at best but I’m keen to add more balance to my life now I have a little more time on my hands – I want to like what I see in the mirror & not live my life in fear of someone taking a picture of me.”

But, even then Vic had no plans to forgo the nicer things in life. She simply wanted to enjoy them in moderation. “I won’t apologise for letting my hair down this year- I think after last year it was understandable – but I want to make some changes and I’m going to start now,” she explained.

Despite slipping off the bandwagon over Christmas, Vicky is coming back with a vengeance in 2020 and is embarking on WW (formerly Weight Watchers) to help her.

She’s been on one hell of a journey in 2019 – from splitting from John and finding love again with Ercan Ramadan – and Vicky’s strength and resilience has made her a “role model” for so many people.

One adoring fan wrote, “Love reading your posts, they give me hope that there is light at the end of each rubbish day. Your smile is so addictive, u make me believe my journey will carry on after a [heartbreak emoji] #currentlyhatingmen”

Another said, “Jumpers lovely but the smile suits you more, please make it one of your resolutions to keep smiling.”

We couldn’t agree more!