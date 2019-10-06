Vicky Pattison has been praised for opening up about weight loss.

The former Geordie Shore star has opened up in a candid Instagram post about her past obsession with weight loss.

The TV star shared a side-by-side photo with her nearly four and a half million followers, writing ‘Same girl, very different person.. 💙’.

She then explained how she used to count the number of berries she would eat because she felt like she was fat.

Opening up in the candid post, she wrote: ‘It has taken me years to realise that health & fitness should not look like this picture on the left,’ she admitted.

‘I remember the day this was taken, I was hungry (to be fair I always am) & I was miserable, i was in the smallest women’s size available & was contemplating shopping in the children’s section. I thought I was fat. Can you believe that?

‘I was sad because I thought I looked fat. I was sad because I counted how many blueberries I put on my porridge every morning.’

‘I didn’t drink, I never ate in restaurants & I trained twice a day.’

She then opened up about the changes she has made since then, writing: ‘Now look at the girl on the right- yip, I’ve gained some weight this year.. I’m not 110% happy with how I look.

‘But I’ve been busy & I’m not going to be so hard on myself. But she is happy, she is strong, she is in a healthy & loving relationship & she lives a full & exciting life filled with travel, adventure, carbs & aperol spritz!

‘I will never go back to that sad girl on the left,’ she continued, ‘it wasn’t the life for me.

‘But over the next couple months I am embarking on an exciting journey of self discovery.’

‘I want exercise to be a part of my life as it’s like therapy for me and I’m just a better person when I’m incorporating it into my life.’

‘I’m going to see exercise as a celebration of what my brilliant, strong & healthy body can do!!! I want a life full of laughs, adventure, fun & bold decisions.’

‘Fit & happy is my goal,’ she ended her candid post. ‘Not skinny & sad 💙’.

And fans praised the TV star for opening up.

‘What an amazing post Vicky,’ wrote one follower, ‘I totally hear you. It’s great to see you looking happy, whatever size clothes you’re in – it’s what shape your head is in that counts! ❤️💋’.

‘Yes Vicky, amazing!’ wrote another. ‘A very strong and determined woman’.

‘I remember that girl on the left,’ added another, ‘loved her then, don’t be too hard on any stage of you, you’ve always been amazing, but look at who she’s grown into, so proud of you 💖’.