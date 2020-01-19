Vicky Pattison has been praised by fans for posting ‘honest’ body photos of herself.

The former Geordie Shore star took to her Instagram page to reveal that she is embarking on a new fitness journey to get ‘fit, strong and healthy’.

And fans have praised the reality star for opening up on her upcoming bootcamp challenge.

Vicky shared a series of photos of herself posing in her gym kit, with one that ‘shows the bod well’ and another that is ‘kinda letting it all hang out’.

‘So I could have easily just posted this first picture and let the ‘oh you’re making so much progress, looking good Vic’ comments just roll in and sit back and love myself off,’ she wrote alongside the post. ‘Feeding my own ego and generally being a bit of a douche. But I wanted this post to be more than that.

‘These pictures were taken on the same day, maybe hours apart- they show the same person. Only difference is in the first one I’ve picked a great pose (bit w*nky but shows the bod well), my leggings are pulled up, the lighting was nice and I filtered it.

‘Now in the second one I’m just kinda letting it all hang out- no filter and no f**ks given.

‘What I’m trying to say is DON’T get bogged down in all these unrealistically perfect and gorgeous pictures on Instagram,’ Vicky continued, ‘because for every pretty and posey picture posted like my first one there’s a thousand like the second picture that didn’t make the cut or that they didn’t want to share!

‘Just be smart enough to know this and strong enough to not be fooled into feeling bad about yourself- none of us are perfect, no matter what Instagram appears to tell you 💜 But quite frankly we’re all perfectly imperfect and have so much more to offer than a contrived aesthetic anyway!!! 😍

‘I’m working hard this year to be fit, strong and healthy,’ added the former I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here winner. ‘To be the best version of myself and achieve more than I ever have but if I’m not doing this in an authentic and honest way- I really don’t see the point. Which is what really motivated me to show my truth here’.

And fans loved the post, showering it with thousands of comments and over 110,000 likes.

‘Your honestly the best celebrity just because you’re honest. 🙌🏿,’ wrote one fan, while another added, ‘you are REAL, like the rest of us. What you see, is what you get and I’m down for that!’.

‘Actually obsessed ♥️♥️♥️,’ commented another, while one wrote, ‘I just wanted to say what an refreshingly honest post this is. Well done! 🙌’.

Well done Vicky!