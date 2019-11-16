Vicky Pattison reveals sweet surprise from boyfriend Ercan Ramadan

Vicky Pattison has revealed the sweet way she spent her birthday.

The former Geordie Shore star is celebrating her 32nd birthday today and she took to her Instagram page to share with her four and a half million followers how she spent the special day.

Posting a bright photo yesterday, the former I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here star revealed that her boyfriend Ercan Ramadan greeted her with a sweet surprise.

The star’s boyfriend arranged to have her house decorated with lavish pink, red and gold balloons, streamers and flowers along with a four-tier black, gold and cream cake.

Along with the bright decorations there were vases of red roses everywhere and a gorgeous and huge gold and cream decorated Christmas tree.

‘Ok… so I feel like a Kardashian right now 😂🌺😍💕🌹🌸,’ wrote Vicky alongside her Instagram post. ‘@ercan_ram told me to make sure I was out the house today… I figured he might be having something delivered for my birthday..

‘Nothing could have prepared me for this… 😂☺️😳 Ercan’.

The 2015 I’m A Celebrity winner, who split from ex-fiancé John Noble late last year, went on to open up about her current relationship with Ercan, writing, ‘I honestly love you so much and am so grateful you came into my life. It was always going to take a very remarkable man to make me trust again.

‘And remarkable is exactly what you are. THANKYOU for everything you do for me 💕’.

She added, ‘Huge THANKYOU to these incredible ladies for turning my home into this beautiful, pink palace for my birthday!!! Flowers and styling @cupid_creative Cake @hallofcakes1 Balloons @bexleyconfettiballoons Photos @mamaslittlelens You’re amazing 😍 Ps head to insta story to see the full affect… ♥️’.

The star followed up with posts showing that her and Ercan headed off to Italy’s capital Rome to spend a romantic trip there for her birthday today.

Happy birthday Vicky!