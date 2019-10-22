Vicky Pattison shocks fans with nude snaps of her in the bath

Vicky Pattison has shocked fans with a nude snap.

The former Geordie Shore star took to her Instagram page to share a candid snap with her fans.

Uploading a series of photos for all her nearly four and a half million followers to see, the reality star gave fans a glimpse into her relaxing holiday in Indonesia.

Posting from Ubud in Bali, the TV star shared a series of photos of her bathing in the nude.

However, the former I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here star maintained her modesty as she was bathing in a large tub full of flower petals.

Relaxing in a concrete outdoor bath, the TV star seemed to be making the most of nature and soaking up the goodness of the pink petals.

Opening up on her relaxing experience, Vicky captioned her post, ‘Hello petal… 🌺 (see what I did there?! 😂)

‘First of all let me say that this was a beautiful and relaxing experience- trying to get a cute/sexy pic to go along with it was NOT!! Any woman who manages to do this instantly is quite frankly an absolute goddess! 😂😂😂

‘It tested my relationship with @mammypatto to its limit (see picture 2) and in the end I resigned myself to the fact that picture 3 might be my only viable option… 😂😂😂

‘But thankfully I pulled number one out the bag 😂😍🌺 all I can say is PHEW!!!! Because, I mean if it’s not on Instagram did it even happen?!! 😂😍🌸 @blisssanctuaryforwomen

‘Ps little THANKYOU to my @secretspauk team for organising my @fakebakeunited spray tan before I came away… love you ladies! Oh and @sprayandglowessex too!’

Fans loved the candid post, with the upload raking up thousands of likes and hundreds of comments in less than a day.

‘😍🌸😍🌸😍 you ARE a Goddess ✨,’ wrote one fan, while another added, ‘Oh yes what a vibe 😍😍’.

‘I freaking love how real you keep it,’ commented another. ‘So raw and honest. It’s so refreshing on a platform where people are airbrushed and posed all the time’.

Another added, ‘You look amazing!! 😍 Your skin is flawless!! Retreat is doing you the world of good!! Enjoy ever min!! 💕’.

However, some were a bit shocked at the candid snaps, writing, ‘Bleddy hell 😍🌸🌸🌸’, ‘OMG 😍😍😍’ and ‘Cheeky lol’.

Others wrote, ‘Yes girl 😍’, ‘Stunning❤️’ and ‘You are my favourite person on instagram 😂🔥🙈’.