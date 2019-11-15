Vicky Pattison opens up on being ‘absolutely destroyed’ by social media

Vicky Pattison has opened up on the pressures of social media.

The former Geordie Shore star took to her Instagram page to share her thoughts on social media, admitting that she thinks that it has ‘absolutely destroyed our generations ability to be truly happy’.

‘We’re always seeing someone else who we think has it better than us,’ wrote Vicky, alongside two snaps of herself, ‘and it makes us feel like what we have isn’t enough.

‘This statement is of course a sweeping generalisation,’ continued the former I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here star, ‘and by no means applies to everyone and all social media- but do you agree on some level?! Can you see where I’m coming from?

‘Put it this way: Have you ever gone on Instagram and after a few minutes of absent minded scrolling put your phone down feeling deflated?! Inferior? Down? Upset? Depressed? Like you weren’t as good as the glossy images of perfection that stared back at you?!

‘Well I have. And I think it’s a shame. A real waste of what could be an international support system of people motivating each other, inspiring one another, empowering change and success in others through their honest accounts of their lives and journeys’.

The 2015 I’m A Celebrity winner then opened up on how she would like change the role of social media, continuing, ‘I intend to be the change I want to see on social media and encourage everyone to do the same. Before you put up your next post, ask yourself these questions: – is it kind?! – is it true? – is it necessary? – does it improve upon the silence? (Btw, I try to apply these rules to when I speak aswell but sometimes my mouth gets away from me.. 😩😂! But I’m working on it!!)

‘Too often, in today’s world Instagram is awash with ostentatious shows of wealth, unrealistic images of perfection, filtered pictures created to hide insecurities.

‘I implore everyone to show their truth,’ she continued, ‘their vulnerability, their authentic selves because by doing so you’re encouraging others to do the same- you’re telling people that it’s ok to not be perfect, to struggle sometimes, to feel pain, to not be ok…

‘You’re opening a beautiful dialogue to improving mental health and that to me, seems like a pretty special thing to be a part of.

‘So this is me,’ she finished, ‘showing you a little glimpse behind the glamour… my silly truth before the pride of Britain the other week 😂 Sending lots of love and positivity to anyone reading this. You are beautiful, you are worthy, you are more than a Valencia filter, you are enough ♥️’.