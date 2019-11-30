Vicky Pattison has opened up on her mental health.

The former Geordie Shore star took to her Instagram to speak to fans about her mental heath, admitting that she goes through down times when she feels ‘down and overwhelmed’.

Sharing a photo with her four and a half million Instagram followers of her lying in bed looking sad, the former I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here star admitted that was feeling ‘meh’ that evening, feeling ‘rubbish, tired, down and overwhelmed’.

‘I could have easily not told you all,’ she wrote. ‘Just carried on posting loved up pictures with @ercan_ram, Black Friday deals and funny quotes acting like everything was fine but actually I think this will be the most important thing I post this week.’

‘I didn’t know whether to post this or not,’ continued Vicky, ‘it actually felt abit self indulgent- after all, what right have I got to be down? None at all really. And then I realised: we actually are all entitled to feel our feels.

‘Some days we have good days and some days we have bad ones- we are human.

‘So on that note I’m about to climb into bed, pop friends on, eat sweets and more than likely have a cry- because I can. Because I’m allowed to be sad sometimes and I should not feel ashamed of that.

‘Everyday I do not feel 110%,’ continued the former I’m A Celebrity queen of the jungle. ‘I’m not in the best mood, I can get homesick, I can be down.’

The TV star then went on to encourage her followers, writing, ‘Ultimately I am saying we do not have to be strong, positive and giving birth to charisma all the time.

‘Sometimes it’s ok to feel a little bit blue, a little deflated- even if you can’t put your finger on why exactly. Just remember it is ok to not be ok- there are always going to be moments when we’d rather pull the duvet covers over your head than go out there and face the big bad world.

‘But these moments are important- they help you grow into the person you were always meant to become.

‘And that person, oh boy, she is strong, and brave and beautiful beyond measure- because she has pushed through ‘meh’ moments, hard times, tears and hardships.

‘I hope you all know that.’

She finished her post joking, ‘Best regards,Vicky Pattison… aka a privileged, whingy, little arsehole (who’s heart is in the right place.)’.