Vicky Pattison opens up on moving in with boyfriend Ercan

Vicky Pattison has opened up on moving in with boyfriend Ercan.

The former Geordie Shore star spoke out about her relationship with boyfriend of one year Ercan Ramadan, admitting, “he’s bringing out the best in me”.

Speaking about the couple’s age difference, Vicky said that despite the fact Ercan is six years younger than her, he acts more mature than her.

“He’s from a big family,” she told new! magazine, “so he’s used to hanging out with his older brothers and his uncles.

“He’s worldly wise and can hold himself in any social situation.

“If anything, because I’m a bit excitable, I appear younger.”

The former I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here winner opened up on the pair’s relationship, talking about whether they argue or not.

“I’m not going to say we haven’t had cross words in the year we’ve been together, but it’s very minimal,” she continued.

“He’s a really kind and measured person. He’s bringing out the best in me. If you’re with someone who’s very placid, you can’t row. It’s just like shouting at yourself! There’s a lot of love between us and a very relaxed vibe.”

Just days ago, the reality star took to her social media to reveal that the pair had celebrated their first anniversary together.

Posting on her Instagram page, Vicky shared a snap with her four and a half million followers of the pair sharing a toast with a dessert decorated with the words ‘Happy Anniversary’ in the background.

Gushing about their relationship, she captioned the post, ‘One day someone will walk into your life and make you see why it never worked out with anyone else… ✨.

‘Happy anniversary @ercan_ram- I love you. THANKYOU for an amazing year ♥️’.

Fans and friends were over the moon for the pair, with the post receiving hundreds of comments and nearly 50,000 likes.