‘Did I miss something?’ Fans left confused after Vicky Pattison teases huge news – but it’s not what it seems

Cheeky!

TAGS:

Vicky Pattison is all loved-up with her new beau, TOWIE star Ercan Ramadan, who she’s been dating since the start of the year.

Credit: Getty

READ MORE CELEB NEWS

So when she shared a picture of a baby scan, fans immediately thought she was revealing she was expecting her first child.

The former Geordie Shore star took to her Instagram account to share the snap, but it turns out it’s her little baby niece.

View this post on Instagram

I can’t believe in less than 3 months we will meet you little girl!!!! 💕 I have never loved someone I haven’t met so much!! Baby girl I will love you fiercely and protect you at all costs and also spoil you rotten and definitely be the fun aunt.. (@hadamson_94 Can be the authoritative aunt.. 😂) Having major baby shower blues on this Monday morning.. so I thought I’d post these pics to remind me what a special and beautiful day we had!! @laurajadamson And @dannya2008 You two are going to be the best parents in the world- you deserve this blessing and I’m so happy your little family is growing!!! 😍 Ps huge THANKYOU to all the people who made this lovely day possible- all our vendors are tagged in this post 💜

A post shared by Vicky Pattison (@vickypattison) on

READ MORE: Vicky Pattison reveals she’s managed THIS victorious achievement following split from ex fiancé John Noble

Alongside it and several pictures from the baby shower, the reality TV star wrote, ‘I can’t believe in less than 3 months we will meet you little girl!!!! 💕

‘I have never loved someone I haven’t met so much!! Baby girl I will love you fiercely and protect you at all costs and also spoil you rotten and definitely be the fun aunt.. (@hadamson_94 Can be the authoritative aunt.. 😂)

‘Having major baby shower blues on this Monday morning.. so I thought I’d post these pics to remind me what a special and beautiful day we had!! @laurajadamson And @dannya2008 You two are going to be the best parents in the world- you deserve this blessing and I’m so happy your little family is growing!!! 😍’

READ MORE: Vicky Pattison bares all in her underwear as she admits her weight gain is impacting her confidence

Fans were initially left confused by the post, with many commenting to say they thought Vicky was pregnant.

One said, ‘almost had a mini heart attack thinking it was your baby 🙈’.

Another wrote, ‘My heart skipped a beat for a second then! Congratulations 💜’.

View this post on Instagram

A weekend well spent brings a week of content… ♥️ Swipe across for just how happy I am.. 😂😍💁🏻‍♀️!! I’m having such a lovely weekend with my @ercan_ram at the @wholeness_retreat. Today we’ve ate so much beautiful and nutritious food as well as learning the recipes and skills to do it at home. We’ve spent the day walking, boxing, snuggling, laughing and having relaxing baths and massages. I’m super chilled and happy and as for my quest to fall back in love with health and fitness goes- this place has truly nurtured my new found love for cooking and in particular cooking using healthy, natural and plant based ingredients 👩🏻‍🍳 Ps THANKYOU to @foreversewingofficial for our cute matching monogrammed pj’s… ♥️

A post shared by Vicky Pattison (@vickypattison) on

A third added, ‘Awww i thought this was you being pregnant!! I thought WOW hang on a sec.. did i miss something.. 😂🤔💖💖💖’.

A fourth also commented, ‘For a minute then I thought this was YOUR baby scan 😲 congratulations aunty Vicky 👏❤️’.