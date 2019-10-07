Cheeky!

Vicky Pattison is all loved-up with her new beau, TOWIE star Ercan Ramadan, who she’s been dating since the start of the year.

So when she shared a picture of a baby scan, fans immediately thought she was revealing she was expecting her first child.

The former Geordie Shore star took to her Instagram account to share the snap, but it turns out it’s her little baby niece.

Alongside it and several pictures from the baby shower, the reality TV star wrote, ‘I can’t believe in less than 3 months we will meet you little girl!!!! 💕

‘I have never loved someone I haven’t met so much!! Baby girl I will love you fiercely and protect you at all costs and also spoil you rotten and definitely be the fun aunt.. (@hadamson_94 Can be the authoritative aunt.. 😂)

‘Having major baby shower blues on this Monday morning.. so I thought I’d post these pics to remind me what a special and beautiful day we had!! @laurajadamson And @dannya2008 You two are going to be the best parents in the world- you deserve this blessing and I’m so happy your little family is growing!!! 😍’

Fans were initially left confused by the post, with many commenting to say they thought Vicky was pregnant.

One said, ‘almost had a mini heart attack thinking it was your baby 🙈’.

Another wrote, ‘My heart skipped a beat for a second then! Congratulations 💜’.

A third added, ‘Awww i thought this was you being pregnant!! I thought WOW hang on a sec.. did i miss something.. 😂🤔💖💖💖’.

A fourth also commented, ‘For a minute then I thought this was YOUR baby scan 😲 congratulations aunty Vicky 👏❤️’.