Vicky Pattison has shocked fans with a throwback snap.

In honour of her 32nd birthday, which was last week, the former Geordie Shore star took to her Instagram page with a shocking throwback snap.

And fans were shocked at the 10-year-old photo, in which the former I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here star look completely unrecognisable.

‘In honour of my 32nd year… here’s a little 10 year challenge for your amusement… 21/22ish to 32,’ wrote Vicky.

‘This was in my underwear as outer wear phase… Height of sophistication at the time, trust me 😂 I dyed my hair shortly after this picture was taken to try and look like @cherylofficial .. I mean, I looked like nowt like Chezza but I think we’ll all agree it’s better than the blonde 😂😂😂

‘I look at this comparison with great fondness actually- I might be a little bit older, a little bit wiser and have a few more wrinkles but I like the woman I’m becoming, crows feet and all!! 😂😍

‘THANKYOU @laurajadamson for sending me this 😍’.

The post quickly raked up thousands of likes and hundreds of comments and fans were shocked at the difference between the two snaps.

‘Wow, so different!’ wrote one fan. ‘Hardly recognised you as a blonde. Much prefer you as brunette! 🔥🔥’.

‘God it doesn’t even look like you!!!!’ added another. ‘So much more beautiful now!’.

‘You look like a completely different person!’ wrote another. ‘Definitely suit being brunette ❤ makes you glow xx’.

Others commented, ‘That doesn’t even look like you lol def prefer the brunette beautiful lady x’, ‘Wow that’s never u blonde lol you look amazing and u still do . Xx’ and ‘Wow, completely unrecognisable as a blonde!’.

However, some joked with the star claiming that she didn’t look any different, writing, ‘Wouldn’t notice any difference lol’.

The 2015 I’m A Celebrity winner celebrated her 32nd last week, taking to Instagram to gush about the sweet surprise that boyfriend Ercan Ramadan gave her.

‘Ok… so I feel like a Kardashian right now 😂🌺😍💕🌹🌸,’ she wrote alongside her Instagram post. ‘@ercan_ram told me to make sure I was out the house today… I figured he might be having something delivered for my birthday..

‘Nothing could have prepared me for this… 😂☺️😳 Ercan’.

‘I honestly love you so much and am so grateful you came into my life,’ added Vicky. ‘It was always going to take a very remarkable man to make me trust again.

‘And remarkable is exactly what you are. THANKYOU for everything you do for me 💕’.