'I’m tired a lot, bloated, I’m avoiding going to places.'

Former Geordie Shore star Vicky Pattison has opened up about her body in a super honest Instagram post.

Taking to the social media platform, the reality star shared two snaps side by side with her 4.3 million followers, in one she can be seen posing in a yellow bikini and another she is in her underwear.

Comparing the two snaps and penning an emotional caption, the 31-year-old revealed that the way her figure looks is starting to impact her life in a big way.

She wrote: ‘The first picture here is nice isn’t it?! (I mean, a bit knobby) but the second is a far more accurate representation of how I’m feeling and looking right now! I’m not afraid to show it.

‘This year has been amazing for me on so many levels- after the darkness of last year I am so grateful for how things have turned out & for the opportunities that have came my way.

‘I’ve been blessed with a wonderful new relationship, friendships that are stronger than ever, beautiful family memories & some once in a life time professional moments.’

Continuing the heartfelt caption, Vicky described how her jet set party lifestyle has had an impact on her physique.

‘I have not stopped travelling, laughing, loving & working (if you can call what I do for a living that- I’m hardly down the mines.) I’ve eaten everything I wanted & drank cocktails like there were going out of fashion & I’ve LOVED every minute of it but it has definitely caught up with me.

‘I’ve gained weight. I won’t wear a bikini- I’m a 1 piece kinda girl right now- I’m tired a lot, bloated, I’m avoiding going to places, I’m missing out on things I love because I’m not comfortable.

‘So much of who I am is my confidence. My acceptance of myself and my strength. I am not, and never will be obsessed with a number on a scale or a clothes size- as women I believe we are so much more and there are more important things in life. However, my body is starting to affect my quality of life and that is something I won’t allow.

‘I want to feel good about myself again, be confident in my own skin, feel healthy, strong and ready to face anything and everything life throws at me.’

Rounding off the candid message, the brunette beauty added: ‘I won’t apologise for letting my hair down this year- I think after last year it was understandable- but I want to make some changes and I’m going to start now.

‘I’ve neglected my training & my healthy eating has been sporadic at best but I’m keen to add more balance to my life now I have a little more time on my hands- I want to like what I see in the mirror & not live my life in fear of someone taking a picture of me.

‘Don’t get me wrong, I am not giving up gin, hummus or haribos anytime soon as they’re wizard & I love them but I am planning on taking control, striking a balance and toning up these curves! Wish me luck lasses.’