Vicky Pattison reveals reason for diet overhaul is to have children with boyfriend Ercan Ramadan

Hayley Minn

The former Geordie Shore star is hoping to be healthier for a baby

Vicky Pattison has overhauled her diet, after years of partying on Geordie Shore.

And she’s now revealed the reason for her new eating habits is that she wants to be healthy enough to have children with her boyfriend Ercan Ramadan.

Speaking at a WW Supper Club last night, Vicky explained: “I’m 32 now and I want to be happy; I want to be content. I don’t want to be told I can’t have carbs or a gin and tonic; I don’t want a life without Haribos!

“And most importantly, I want to create the best environment and make my body the most hospitable it could possibly be for a baby one day. I want to be happy, and healthy for when that time comes.”

Vicky has yo-yoed over the years when it comes to her weight, and she continued to open up on how that left her feeling.

She said: “Through most of my adult life, my weight has fluctuated. I’ve been really, really slim and then I’ve also been a lot bigger. In retrospect I wasn’t happy either size.

Some people make you laugh a little louder, make your smile a little bigger and your life just a little bit better 💙 Today I really miss you… and that got me thinking about how grateful I am that I found you, and that I have someone to miss. I love you @ercan_ram. I’m very lucky to have you 😍 Photograph by @francesco_gili 📸

“When I was bigger I didn’t feel comfortable going out and doing what I wanted to do, or wearing what I wanted to wear, and when I was smaller, I even counted how many blueberries I put in my porridge.”

Vicky has previously opened up about her “fertility journey” on Instagram, and confessed said she was angry with herself for her wild partying during her younger years on Geordie Shore, as she’s now fearful they will stop her from having a baby.

This is a picture of me the morning that I had to collect my results from the fertility clinic. I am usually quite a strong, together woman- but on that morning I felt like a scared little girl. Tormented by the possibility that my childish decisions over the years may have stopped me from being able to have a baby. Until recently motherhood has not been something that I considered- it wasn’t a role I wanted to play. But since turning 30 & almost getting married- since feeling like I was maturing as a person the desire to become a mother is something that has grown inside me & even though my circumstances changed- I couldn’t turn off that feeling. Something has awoken inside of me & it’s impossible to ignore. I have lived a life of excess- there’s no hiding from that- my most prolific partying days were well recorded & broadcasted for all to see on @mtvuk- I’ve slut dropped & down jäger all over the world for people’s viewing pleasure & I have never once considered the ramifications of my lifestyle long term & in this moment, when this picture was taken- I hated myself, for being selfish, reckless & lacking the maturity to see that I could be causing great emotional distress for myself in the future. In this moment, I was all too aware of the possible consequences. Since getting my results I have endeavoured to live a healthier lifestyle, sure I still like a drink here & there- I’m not completely turning my back on gin- but this experience was a wake up call. If I want to have children I need to start looking after myself so I’ve been trying to sleep better (unsuccessfully so far but I’m working on it 😂😩) eat well & be more active.. It might look like I’ve been a proper work shy toerag this last month doing yoga in Bali & hiking in cyprus but quite frankly I’ve been trying to come to terms with the changes I need to make in my life. I don’t know for definite if motherhood is in my stars- I’d like it to be but we’ll just have to see- but what I do know is that beating myself up over my past won’t help me conceive- so I am going to stop & take control of my present & project positivity for my future. Vicky Pattison: No Filter @ 10pm on @quest_red tonight.

Sharing a picture of herself in tears, Vicky, who recently revealed she’s freezing her egss, wrote: “Until recently motherhood has not been something that I considered- it wasn’t a role I wanted to play.

“But since turning 30 & almost getting married- since feeling like I was maturing as a person the desire to become a mother is something that has grown inside me & even though my circumstances changed- I couldn’t turn off that feeling.”