The former Geordie Shore star is hoping to be healthier for a baby

Vicky Pattison has overhauled her diet, after years of partying on Geordie Shore.

And she’s now revealed the reason for her new eating habits is that she wants to be healthy enough to have children with her boyfriend Ercan Ramadan.

Speaking at a WW Supper Club last night, Vicky explained: “I’m 32 now and I want to be happy; I want to be content. I don’t want to be told I can’t have carbs or a gin and tonic; I don’t want a life without Haribos!

“And most importantly, I want to create the best environment and make my body the most hospitable it could possibly be for a baby one day. I want to be happy, and healthy for when that time comes.”

Vicky has yo-yoed over the years when it comes to her weight, and she continued to open up on how that left her feeling.

She said: “Through most of my adult life, my weight has fluctuated. I’ve been really, really slim and then I’ve also been a lot bigger. In retrospect I wasn’t happy either size.

“When I was bigger I didn’t feel comfortable going out and doing what I wanted to do, or wearing what I wanted to wear, and when I was smaller, I even counted how many blueberries I put in my porridge.”

Vicky has previously opened up about her “fertility journey” on Instagram, and confessed said she was angry with herself for her wild partying during her younger years on Geordie Shore, as she’s now fearful they will stop her from having a baby.

Sharing a picture of herself in tears, Vicky, who recently revealed she’s freezing her egss, wrote: “Until recently motherhood has not been something that I considered- it wasn’t a role I wanted to play.

“But since turning 30 & almost getting married- since feeling like I was maturing as a person the desire to become a mother is something that has grown inside me & even though my circumstances changed- I couldn’t turn off that feeling.”