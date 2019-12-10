Victoria Beckham hilariously reveals what she’s actually famous for

In case you were wondering...

Victoria Beckham has revealed what she’s actually famous for in a hilarious new video.

The former Spice Girl and fashion icon took to Instagram to share a video of herself answering some of the most Googled questions about her, with the first being, ‘What is Victoria Beckham famous for?’

Responding to the query, VB cheekily referenced one of her most known traits, saying, “Victoria Beckham is famous for not smiling. Ever,” before flashing a straight face to the camera.

Moving on to the second question, Vic showed her sweet side, when asked, ‘What is Victoria Beckham like in real life?’

She said, “Kind, a good mum. I can be funnt occasionally, apparently, word on the street is.”

Mum-of-four Victoria went on to divulge some info about her famous romance with footballer hubby, David, saying, “Victoria Beckham met David Beckham, a long long time ago when she was in the Spice Girls at a Manchester United game.”

Making sure to stamp out any doubt that she has drifted away from the part of her who was Posh Spice as well as her fellow Spice Girls band mates, Vic answered the question, ‘Is Victoria Beckham still a Spice Girl’.

Likely warming the hearts of Spice Girls fanatics across the world, she said, “Victoria Beckham will always be a Spice Girl,” before throwing up her signature V sign.

This comes days after Victoria shared an epic clip of herself dancing in the kitchen with second born son, Romeo.

In the hilarious footage, Victoria can be seen grooving to the Spice Girls’ Spice Up Your Life, in a set of black gym wear and bright yellow trainers.

Meanwhile, Romeo can be seen somewhat awkwardly mimicking his mum’s sassy moves.

Seeming somewhat unimpressed by his mum’s decision to share the video with her 27.4 million followers, Romeo took to the comment section to write, ‘Thanks for this mum 😂.’