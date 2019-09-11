Go Vic!

Victoria Beckham has made a seriously exciting announcement, telling all about her latest career move.

The former Spice Girl took to Instagram last night to confirm the launch of her very own beauty brand entitled Victoria Beckham Beauty.

Breaking the thrilling news to her 26.6 million followers, the British fashion and beauty icon, 45, posted a video in which she can be seen sporting a personalised lab coat, chatting away to the camera about her latest venture.

‘I feel like I have been talking about this forever,’ she said.

‘But it is finally happening. It is here, I am so excited.’

Telling her fans the need to know details, she added: ‘Head over to @VictoriaBeckhamBeauty, I have lots of exciting news to share with you.’

Over on the Instagram page, which has already amassed over 23 thousand followers since VB’s announcement, there is a counter ticking down until the official launch of the brand on the 14th September.

The nineties pop sensation initially revealed that she was working on her very own beauty brand back in February 2019, telling the public: ‘I am very excited to announce that I am about to launch Victoria Beckham Beauty! Cannot wait to be able to share it with you!!’

The upcoming project is described as a ‘clean beauty movement for a life in motion’.

Taking to the comment section under the page’s first ever post, which is a video snippet of Victoria’s eye, rocking a smoky shadow look, hordes of make up fanatics expressed their anticipation.

One wrote: ‘This is AMAZING! 🎉🎉🎉🥂🥂,’ while a second chipped in: ‘At last the wait is over 🖤.’

Meanwhile, the mum-of-four’s ever supportive football legend husband, David, made sure to give his wife’s latest endeavour into the beauty industry a shout out on his own social media.

Re-posting an upload from the VBB Insta page, he simply penned: ‘Really excited for this 👀.’

Aw!