The dress has also been worn by Meghan Markle

Victoria Beckham courted controversy over the weekend by wearing a white dress from her own label.

Victoria chose to wear the chain-print Victoria Beckham midi dress to the wedding of Spanish footballer Sergio Ramos and TV presenter Pilar Rubio at Seville Cathedral on Saturday.

But while the rules around wearing white to weddings might be relaxing, this was an especially bold move, as Sergio and Pilar had asked their guests to avoid wearing white, pink, red, orange or green, in keeping with their colour scheme.

And to add insult to injury, Posh had even finished the controversial look off with a pair of hot pink shoes!

The former Spice Girl shared a picture of herself and her husband – who looked typically handsome in a navy blue suit – in their wedding outfits to Instagram.

In the caption, the designer gushed about the ‘beautiful’ day she had spent celebrating with friends in Spanish, writing: ‘Qué hermoso día en Sevilla con amigos celebrando la boda de @sergioramos y @pilarrubio_oficial kisses @davidbeckham.’

But many fans weren’t impressed that Victoria was spending the day in Spain, suggesting that she should be at Wembley with the likes of Adele, Holly Willoughby and Nicole and Natalie Appleton, to support her bandmates on the last night of the Spice Girls reunion tour.

‘You not going to Wembley to support the girls like you said you would in many interviews ?????’ one fan demanded.

‘You look fab but time to go to Wembley,’ another urged.

Taking up the Spanish theme, another scolded: ‘Deberías estar en el último concierto de Spice girls en Wembley…’

‘It was the Spice Girls who led you to Posh Spice who led you to David who led you to Victoria Beckham. #gettowembley#spiceupyourlife’ another user pointed out.

At least she’s in good company – Meghan Markle wore a Victoria Beckham dress in the same print to the Commonwealth Service in March, while she was pregnant with Prince Archie.

And controversial or not, she did look fab.

