Victoria Beckham has been criticised for allowing eight-year-old daughter Harper to seemingly dye her hair blonde.

Victoria Beckham, 45, uploaded a snap of the youngster with her godparents – actress Eva Longoria-Baston and hairdresser Ken Paves.

She captioned the snap, ‘When Auntie Eva @evalongoria and Uncle Ken @kenpaves make a surprise visit!!! #HarperSeven loves you so much!!! X kisses and welcome to London x kisses x VB’

And while many fans commented on the beautiful snap, some were quick to point out the colour of Harper’s hair.

One said, ‘You have coloured your child’s hair? Why?‘ another said, ‘her hair omg’.

But others praised the youngster’s new look. One wrote, ‘Oh man #HarperSeven is a model in the making #howcouldshenotbe @victoriabeckham’ and a second added, ‘Omg! Harper suddenly lost her “baby” look!! She is beautiful and her hair is gorgeous!! Don’t cut it uncle Ken!! Eva looks tiny!!’

Harper’s hair looked darker in recent weeks when she was pictured sat FROW at London Fashion Week earlier this month.

And Harper’s Harry Potter t-shirt and wand impressed others. One wrote, ‘Glad to see she’s in the gryffindor house.’

It’s a rarity to see Eva, who is mum to son Santiago aged one, look fresh-faced.

And praise was also given for the naturalness of the photo, with a fan pointing out, ‘I like that they look like ‘normal’ auntie/ uncle, no fancy dress or special make up for this pic, just like everyday genuine family. Hope Santiago is a good sleeper x’

And while Harper appears to have tried a new beauty look, mum Victoria has been busy testing out new face masks. She uploaded a series of snaps and captioned them, ‘Sunday testing face masks…’ but Victoria wasn’t sure about her new look. And Amanda Holden jokingly suggested it was fit for Halloween. She commented, ‘Mike Myers? Moisture #halloween sorted.’

Looks like Posh is trying to step into Scary Spice’s shoes!