David and Harper Beckham got stuck into Claris: The Chicest Mouse in Paris

Victoria Beckham has given us a brief glance into her enviable family life yet again, sharing a video of David Beckham’s night time routine with daughter Harper.

The ex-Spice Girl, 45, uploaded the clip captioned: ‘Special time with daddy’, that sees Harper and David snuggling up while he reads her a bedtime story.

Both daddy and daughter look thoroughly absorbed in the reading as Harper, seven, rests her head on his chest.

The book that’s got them so gripped is Claris: The Chicest Mouse in Paris, which follows the story of a little mouse with dreams to make it in the Paris fashion world.

It’s clear to see why the book is so popular in the designer’s home after Vic ditched her Spice Girls roots for a successful career in fashion.

The sweet upload comes a few weeks after Becks received a huge backlash for kissing Harper on the lips while they celebrated Father’s Day in Spain.

Sign up for the Celebs Now Newsletter News, competitions and exclusive offers direct to your inbox Sign Up Show More

The ex-England football star has now defended himself multiple times after some have criticised him for it, insisting he is just close to his children and is showing them a normal level of affection.

Previously addressing his critics, he said: ‘I got actually criticised for kissing my daughter on the lips the other day. I kiss all my kids on the lips.

‘Brooklyn maybe not. Brooklyn’s 18, he might find that a little bit strange.

‘But I’m very affectionate with the kids. It’s how I was brought up and Victoria, and it’s how we are with our children.

‘We want to show our kids love and we protect them, look after them, and support them, and we’re very affectionate with them.’

What is clear is that Becks absolutely adores his kids and we’ve never been more jealous of Posh Spice.

Words: Sam Whitworth