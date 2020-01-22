'The good old days 😩♥️'

Victoria Beckham left Spice Girls fans thrilled today when she shared an epic throwback snap in honour of Emma Bunton’s birthday.

The fashion icon and former member of the 90s girl group took to Instagram to post a tribute to Baby Spice Emma for the eyes of her 27 million followers.

In the old school images, taken back in the Spice Girls’ heyday, Posh Spice VB can be seen chatting away to Emma, who is grinning back at her pop star pal.

Victoria is rocking her signature chic style from back in the day, complete with her classic dark bob, while Emma looks sweet rocking a denim overall with her blonde locks styled in space buns.

Captioning the nostalgic snapshot, mum-of-four Victoria sent Emma some kind words for her 44th birthday.

‘Birthday kisses @emmaleebunton. We love you so much!! xxx #SpiceGirls,’ she wrote.

Responding to the lovely gesture, Emma commented, ‘Thank you gorgeous.’

Meanwhile, Spice Girls super fans were being sent into a frenzy, with one commenting, ‘Ahhhhh I love this pic 😍😍,’ wrote one.

‘Friendship never ends 😍,’ swooned another, while a third chipped in, ‘I love u girls are my inspiration everyday… ✌🏻💜.’

‘The good old days 😩♥️,’ gushed one more.

Ginger Spice Geri Halliwell posted a series of pictures in aid of Emma’s big day too, mentioning that her three-year-old son Monty shares it with Baby.

‘Happy birthday Emma ! Wishing you love and happiness. Monty & Em born on same day. Both gorgeous. 💕,’ she announced, with Emma warmly saying back, ‘Thank you gorgeous. Love Monty my birthday twin.’