Victoria Beckham was apparently engaged before marrying husband David.

The iconic Beckhams have now been married for 20 years, celebrating their big double decade anniversary earlier this year.

Since tying the knot back in 1999, the pair have welcomed four children together, lived in different places around the world and forged two successful careers together.

But it turns out that there could have been a very different alternative to what the world knows as Posh and Becks.

Because before the pair met, Victoria was apparently engaged to somebody else.

In a recently unearthed interview with The Big Breakfast’s Denise Van Outen, Victoria opened up on her previous engagement to electrician Mark Wood.

It turns out that from the ages of 14 to 20, the fashion designer was in a relationship with burglar alarm fitter Mark Wood, who she met when he did some work for her parents’ electrical company.

After some time together, the relationship ended up getting so serious that her former beau moved into her parents’ family home in Hertfordshire, before he popped the question to the former Spice Girl back in 1994, the same year that she joined the world-renowned girl band.

During her early days in the Spice Girls, the singer apparently even started to use his surname, going by Victoria Adams Wood.

Speaking about the relationship after the pair’s break-up, Victoria told Denise Van Outen, “It wasn’t the right person for me, I wasn’t enjoying myself, so that had to end.”

She then went on to speak about the engagement ring that he had proposed to her with, revealing that she had kept it even after the pair had broken up.

She continued, “But I didn’t give him the ring back either! I’ve still got it because it was a wicked ring.

“Isn’t that horrible? It makes me sound really materialistic.”

Victoria and David met back in 1997 when they were introduced after a charity football match.

They married in a lavish ceremony back in 1999, where they had four-month-old son Brooklyn (now 20) act as ring bearer.

The pair later welcomed three more children together, 17-year-old Romeo son, 14-year-old Cruz son and eight-year-old daughter Harper.