Oh Harper 😍

Victoria Beckham took to Instagram to share an adorable video of daughter Harper Seven wishing fans well on World Kindness Day.

In the footage, directed by Harper’s dad David, the football star can be seen clapping his hands in front of the camera before shouting “action!”

The shot then focuses on little Harper wearing her school uniform and standing infront of a roaring fire, baring her gappy missing teeth and sweetly saying, “Caring is sharing! Happy Kindness Day every one.”

Captioning the upload, Harper’s fashion designing icon mum wrote, ‘Kisses from Harper Seven on #worldkindnessday X VB.’

In the comment section, heaps of fans of the Beckham family swooned over the cute vid.

‘Awwwee she’s so adorable…I can’t believe she’s not a little baby anymore 😍❤️,’ one wrote.

‘How beautiful ❤️❤️❤️What an awesome message great parenting skills @victoriabeckham,’ added another.

‘She is growing up so fast and you are raising her so impeccably. Oh Victoria and David you have a classy woman/daughter,’ praised a third.

This comes after former Spice Girl Victoria revealed the important advice she gives to her daughter.

Speaking on Sinéad Burke’s debut podcast, As Me with Sinéad, all about what she tells Harper before she heads off to school, she explained, “I say to Harper, it’s not about who is the prettiest girl in the class, it’s not about who is the smartest girl in the class, it is about who is the kindest girl in the class.”

Going on to open up about how she drums the importance of kindness into Harper following her own experience with bullying as a child, VB added, “And when you are around nobody should ever feel lonely, because if you see a little girl or a little boy that is on their own and nobody’s playing with them, it is your job to include them because mummy was that little girl who was on her own.

“People used to walk past and throw things at me in the playground. You know, coke cans and soggy tissues, you name it. Nobody wanted me to be in the cool gang.”