Victoria Beckham has shared an emotional message following the death of her close friend and business associate.

The star took to Instagram yesterday to post a tribute to the late Ed Filiposwki.

She shared a black and white photo of the high profile fashion PR, who died at the age of 58 – following complications from surgery.

In her post, Victoria said that the news was “heartbreaking.” The former Spice Girl also sent her love and thoughts out to his family.

She wrote, “This is heartbreaking. So deeply saddened to hear that Ed Filipowski passed away today.

“He was the kindest man and an incredible force in the industry.

“I am so lucky he was an integral part of my extended VB team family for many years. RIP Ed. I will miss you.

“Sending love to his family and all at @kcdworldwide x.”

News of Ed’s death was first reported by his fashion services agency, KCD.

The KCD Instagram account broke the news yesterday, saying, “It is with a heavy heart that we share the news of the passing of our beloved Co-Chairman and Chief Strategist Ed Filipowski.

“He leaves a legacy as a champion of the fashion industry with his unbridled optimism and spirit, and we will forever be grateful for his visionary leadership.”

KCD is well-known in the world of fashion, having represented brands such as Givenchy, Tom Ford and Alexander McQueen.

Victoria joins a long list of other celebrities who have also shared their heartfelt tributes to Ed.

Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour praised the ”brilliant public relations executive” in a statement on her website.

She added, “Ed was always first to pick up the phone and ask what he could do to help.

“And help he always did. For someone who preferred to be behind the scenes, he was at the center of absolutely everything.”

Our thoughts go out to his friends and family.