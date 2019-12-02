Victoria Beckham has left fans in stitches after putting up her Christmas decorations.

Like most of the rest of the population, the former Spice Girls singer put up her Christmas decorations over the weekend.

Taking to her Instagram page, the fashion designer revealed to her nearly 30 million followers that she had put up her Christmas tree in her fashion store in London Mayfair’s Dover Street.

And while it was adorned with the usual Christmas tree lights and festive baubles, there was one decoration on the tree that fans were absolutely loving.

Sharing a close up shot of the top of her store’s Christmas tree, Victoria revealed that, where there is traditionally an angel or a star at the festive tree’s peak, her version had a small figurine of Posh Spice, her Spice Girls alter-ego.

Dressed in a black mini dress with a small black handbag and the star’s signature 90’s bob haircut, the figurine looked exactly like the singer did back in her Spice Girls days.

‘You know it is Christmas when Posh Spice gets on the tree at Victoria Beckham Dover St!’ she captioned her post. ‘Kisses 🎄🎄🎄 X VB.’

And fans were absolutely loving the throwback addition to the fashion mogul’s Christmas tree.

The post quickly raked up thousands of likes and almost one and a half thousand comments from fans expressing their love for the trinket.

‘🖤🖤 the poshest tree 🖤🖤,’ quipped one follower.

‘Omg I literally said I would get my posh doll and put it at the top of the tree!!!!!!!!!,’ exclaimed another, while another added, ‘Brilliant!!!! 🙌🏻🙌🏻.’

Others commented, ‘OMG 👏👏👏😂😂😂’, ‘LOVE itttttt’, ‘Fantastic!’ and ‘I love this!!’.

Many also left streams of emoji symbols, including smiley faces with love heart eyes, laughing faces, different coloured love hearts and clapping emoji symbols.