Victoria Beckham has left make up fans going wild after she filmed a tutorial, going into detail about every step of her make-up routine.

The former Spice Girl teamed up with world famous make-up artist, Lisa Eldridge, to let her recreate one of her favourite looks on her, chatting her through every step.

After that, Vic showed off her own amazing make-up skills and painted a gorgeous look onto Lisa.

In the video, the mum-of-four opens up on all things beauty, explaining that she barely ever wears a entirely full face of make-up, but can’t leave the house without taking one vital step.

She explained, “I’m fine to go out without any make-up on, but the only thing that I will always put on very quickly is a brow. It’s my safety blanket.

“Normally when I’m just doing the school run then I will just have a brow and a bit of lip balm or maybe a lip tint and then I’ll also use that on my cheeks.”

Commenting that her footballing legend hubby, David Beckham, will be wowed by Lisa’s magic touch, she joked, “He’s gonna think ‘Wow she’s really made an effort!’

“Because normally I’m running around without any make-up on- except my brows!”

VB even went on to reveal that her eight-year-old daughter, Harper, has a penchant for beauty herself and is specifically talented when it comes to contouring.

“[Harper] doesn’t go out wearing make-up but when we’re playing with make-up in the house, Harper is very good at contour.”

Eager to snap the youngest of the Beckham brood up, Lisa chipped in, “Oh, a potential assistant for me! Send her my way.”

Naturally, the comment section beneath the video quickly filled with words from Victoria’s adoring fans.

‘I couldn’t quite believe it when I saw this on my feed!! VICTORIA BECKHAM, one of the most famous Women in the world,’ one wrote.

While a second swooned, ‘We have to stop everything, this video calls for our absolute attention.’

‘Brunette British Bombshells, both! So classy and sophisticated🥰 We need more style icons like Lisa and Victoria: beautiful and humble💋,’ agreed another.