What a great dad!

Victoria Beckham praised her husband David after he finally completed the mammoth task of building Harry Potter obsessed Harper a Lego Hogwarts Castle.

The doting dad-of-four started the project in early September, and after a little break, VB revealed on Saturday that he had finally assembled over 6,000 pieces of Lego!

Sharing the completed project on her Instagram Stories, the fashion designer filmed David as he sat next to his work of art.

She said: “So it’s been a few weeks but he is back and has finished his castle. How do you feel?” To which a tired-looking David replied: “Accomplished,” as he took a much-needed sip of white wine.

Victoria then added: “I mean, look, I’m proud of you!”

Victoria also captioned the clip: “He took some time off building but he is back and his castle is complete!!” followed by the hashtag #proudwife.”

According to Lego’s website, the Harry Potter Hogwarts Castle ‘comes packed with highlights from the Harry Potter series, where you will discover towers, turrets, chambers, classrooms, creatures, the Whomping Willow™ and Hagrid´s hut, plus many more iconic features.’

But it seems one huge Lego puzzle isn’t enough for David.

Victoria later shared another clip of him sitting down at their kitchen table, only this time he has taken on the challenge of building the Harry Potter Hogwarts Express, which retails for a more reasonable price of £74.99.

The Hogwarts Express train features ‘a railway bridge with a clock and steps leading to Platform 9¾™, moving brick wall entrance, ‘Wanted’ poster and Daily Prophet newspapers, plus a train toy and carriage with four seats and removable side panel and roof.’

Captioning the clip, the former Spice Girl said: “It’s for eight year olds so it shouldn’t take too long, right?”

She could also be heard over the clip saying: “Another day, another box of Lego. How long is this going to take David?”

To which he responded: “A few hours”. She replied: “You should be alright.”