Victoria Beckham shares HUGE news about son Brooklyn

Victoria Beckham has shared some huge news about son Brooklyn.

The 20-year-old, who is a photographer and model, has managed to land the cover of a major mainstream magazine.

The eldest son of A-list legends David and Victoria Beckham has been printed on the cover of the Spanish Condé Nast Traveler’s September issue.

The statement cover features a black and white photo of Brooklyn dressed in a casual T-shirt and baseball cap outside on a sunny residential street with palm trees – and he seems to have taken the photo himself!

Printed on top of the photo is the caption ‘L.A. por [for] Brooklyn Beckham’ in tropical turquoise, orange and fuchsia colours that are blended for an ombré effect.

Brightening up the cover even more, the title of the magazine is also printed with the same effect.

Proud mum Victoria took to her Instagram page to share the milestone cover with her 26.4 million followers, captioning her post: ‘Love @brooklynbeckham’s first travel story for Condé Nast @cntravelerspain September issue out now x kisses x’.

Brooklyn also shared the achievement with his own 11.5 million followers, writing: ‘My first travel story for Condé Nast @cntravelerspain September issue out now! ❤️’.

In just a few hours, both posts raked up a massive 130,000 likes, with fans and followers of the famous mother and son leaving hundreds of comments alongside the posts.

Most left sweet messages congratulating the young photographer on his massive accomplishment.

And of course there were many who commented on the similarities between the 20-year-old and his football legend father David Beckham.

Commenting on Victoria’s post, many congratulated the mum-of-four, who is also mum to 16-year-old Romeo, 14-year-old Cruz and eight-year-old Harper, for raising such successful children, commenting on how amazing it must be for her to see her children doing well.

‘Ahh you must be so proud 💛❤️✨ xx’, wrote one, followed by another who wrote: ‘Weldone to him👏👏🙏❤️🥂’.

Congrats to Brooklyn!