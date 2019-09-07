'Ouch,' Keith Lemon commented on the snap

Victoria Beckham is known for how flexible she is after showcasing that insane 90 degree leg pose – but her latest stretch is even more extreme.

The Spice Girl turned fashion designer, 45, has stunned fans with the latest snap of herself pulling this impossible move.

In a shot shared with her millions of Instagram followers, Vic is pulling her right leg to her waist as she poses in front of a mirror in what appears to be the Beckham home gym.

‘Who said I can’t do yoga,’ Victoria, who’s wearing a red crop top and leggings from her own Reebook range, captioned the shot of herself.

Keith Lemon summed up what most of her followers were no doubt thinking with his blunt ‘ouch’ comment.

A second wrote, ‘Just looking at this picture makes my back hurt.’

While Elton John’s husband David Furnish replied, ‘No sign of that pasta you ate!!!’

The Beckhams recently returned from holidaying with the famous couple and Vic clearly broke her no carb rule if she was chowing down on pasta.

MORE: Love Island’s Greg O’Shea confirms Amber Gill split but denies dumping her by text

The mum-of-four previously said she sticks to a very strict diet to maintain her slender frame.

‘I eat lots of fish, lots of vegetables and a lot of fruit,’ Victoria told US Elle Magazine.

‘I work out every day, six or seven days a week,’ she added.

Last month, Victoria, David and the kids joined Elton and David and their son’s Zachary, eight, and Elijah, six, on their yacht in the south of France.

The group looked like they had a brilliant time, with snaps showing them jumping off the side of the luxury vessel and enjoying water sports.