Posh has made some serious cash from the Spice Girls tour and she didn't even have to show up!

Former Spice Girls star Victoria Beckham is set to rake in a hefty £30,000 from the band’s recent tour, despite not attending any of the concerts, it has been reported.

Victoria, famously known as Posh Spice, who is said to be worth a staggering £350 million, will reportedly receive a hefty £30,000 pay out from the band’s tour in the form of copyright royalities.

A music source revealed: ‘There are no hard feelings at all between the girls, this is just a business arrangement and canny businesswoman Victoria simply wants to get what she feels she earned from her previous years in the band.

Speaking to The Sun, the insider continued: ‘She gave the other girls her blessing to plough on with the shows without her and has wished them luck on social media.

‘Her lawyers feel the sum of money requested is fair in the circumstances.’

Fans of the iconic nineties girl group were left disappointed on Saturday night when VB was a no-show at the final performance of the tour, with some hoping she would make an appearance for the last night at London’s Wembley Stadium.

Instead, mum-of-four Vic was busy with hubby David Beckham, attending footballer Sergio Ramos’ wedding to TV presenter Pilar Rubio in Seville, Spain.

Meanwhile, Scary Spice Mel B sparked rumours of an Australian leg of the tour during their final show, telling the crowd: ‘See you in February in Australia!’

Aussie fans were sent into a frenzy on social media following Mel’s shock announcement, but the feisty pop star seemed to take her comment back during a radio interview today.

Speaking on 2DayFM’s breakfast show, she explained: ‘I’m always going to say the Spice Girls are going to continue and continue to tour the entire world.

‘I’ve got a bee in my bonnet about it. We need to come to Australia, first out the gate. We’ve done London and now we need to come to Australia. So I announced it on stage, yes, without everybody else signing off on it. But I figured if I put it out there I figured maybe it’s going to happen.’