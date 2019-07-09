Fans left puzzled over VB's 'posh' accent as she announces own beauty range...

Victoria Beckham was always the ‘Posh’ one in the Spice Girls but more so for the way she dressed in her designer brands like Gucci but the former singer-turned-fashion designer has caused some confusion among fans as she announces her new make up brand.

Victoria, 45, took to Instagram to share the news with her 25.8m followers, in the video she teases news of her new beauty project, and captions it ‘#VictoriaBeckhamBeauty Coming soon, I’m so excited!! Be the first to know, sign up at the link in bio. Kisses VB #CleanBeauty #NotPerfect’

READ MORE: Victoria Beckham breaks protocol by wearing THIS dress to celebrity wedding

‘I am on set shooting content for something i have been working on for a long time I am so, so excited, I cannot wait to share, I cannot believe it’s finally here. i’ve been working on this secret project for a long, long time, and you’re going to love it. Coming very, very soon.’

But fans were quit to call out Vic on her unusually ‘posh’ accent.

One fan wrote, ‘I love her but what’s with the posh voice?’ another agreed saying, ‘Aww Vic. That head angle is about as uncomfy as that accent’ and a third said, ‘She never used to talk like she has a plum in her mouth ridiculous.’

But another argued, ‘Darling…don’t you know…she’s a fashion designer now, she has to talk in this slow fake posh accent! It’s the norm… they talk like this, air kiss from huge distances and hug with elbows bent!! lol’

Victoria also shared a series of photographs from the shoot which show her skin being prepped and she had a special little visitor behind the scenes, daughter Harper, seven, had come along to watch mum Victoria do her thing and even brought some of her own baking for the crew. Adorable.

Meanwhile husband David Beckham has recently joined his wife in France and they also attended a friend’s wedding when Spanish footballer Sergio Ramos and TV presenter Pilar Rubio tied the knot at Seville Cathedral.