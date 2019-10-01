Has Posh Spice got confused?

Victoria Beckham seems to have changed her tune when it comes to plastic surgery.

The former Spice Girl, 45, has claimed she’s never had any work done in a new TV interview – despite admitting previously that she underwent a boob job.

In an interview set to air on This Morning tomorrow to promote her debut cosmetics range, Victoria says she’s ‘never been tempted’ by surgery.

When asked if she’s ever had any cosmetic work done, Vic said: ‘I haven’t been tempted by a cosmetic procedure, but never say never.’

But it seems the fashion designer – who has been married to David Beckham since 1999 – has forgotten the late nineties, when speculation first started that she’d had a breast enlargement after showing off a much fuller bust.

At first, she denied it, but when her boobs shrunk again a few years later, she admitted she’d had the implants taken out.

Looking at pictures of her style evolution with fashion magazine Allure in 2014, she pointed out a picture of herself with bigger boobs and confessed: ‘I don’t have them any more. I think I may have purchased them.’

Three years later in 2017, Victoria – who is mum to Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz and Harper – penned a letter to her younger self in Vogue magazine, where she finally properly admitted to having the implants put in.

‘I should probably say, don’t mess with your boobs,’ she wrote. ‘All those years I denied it — stupid. Just celebrate what you’ve got.’

We couldn’t put it better ourselves, Vic!