Victoria Beckham’s emotional video tribute with their children to David will make you cry happy tears

After two decades together, the Beckhams’ romance is still going strong as Victoria Beckham shared a touching tribute to her husband David Beckham ahead of the GQ Fashion Awards.

Victoria, 45, took to Instagram just hours before David, 44, received the Editor’s Special Award at last night’s 2019 GW Men of the Year Awards to share the sweet video with her legions of followers.

The former Spice Girl captioned the post: ‘A little surprise video we put together for @davidbeckham’s award tonight at the #GQAwards in London. What an inspiring 20 year journey!! We are all so proud of you and love you so so much xxx So many kisses x.’

The mum-of-four enlisted her kids Brooklyn, 20, Romeo, 17, Cruz, 14 and eight-year-old Harper to star in the surprise video for their dad.

The video features the Beckham clan and A-listers including Elton John praising David for his contribution to the worlds of sport and fashion, plus a stellar performance from little Harper.

When asked: ‘Can you describe David Beckham in three words?’, Harper replied: ‘My daddy’s funny, kind and intelligent.’

Speaking about her husband’s fashion icon status, Victoria added: ‘It’s been 20 years of quite outstanding looks.

‘It’s been what makes David the fashion icon he is now.’

Victoria later turned to Harper and asked her which of her father’s looks is her favourite.

The youngster joked: ‘The purple suit that he wore at the wedding,’ in reference to David’s infamous look at his own wedding back in 1999.

‘He’s really inspiring,’ Victoria gushed. ‘He’s the best daddy that anybody could ever hope for.’

The video concluded with all four Beckham children saying how ‘inspiring’ their dad was, with Brooklyn adding: ‘I love you so much.’

Unsurprisingly, the clip has amassed over 1m views in a few hours, with many fans congratulating David for his award and complimenting little Harper for her winning performance.

‘This is touching 💙 great dad great person,’ wrote one Instagram user, while another added: ‘Cutest thing EVER , HARPER nailed it!! 💕’

A third agreed: ‘Oh Harper ❤️❤️❤️😂😂😂 such a cutie pie.’

Pass the tissues please!