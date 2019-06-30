The couple have been partying at Glasto this weekend

David and Victoria Beckham looked more in love than ever as they partied together at Glastonbury.

Rounding off what appeared to be an incredible weekend for the married couple, Victoria shared a loved up picture of them cuddling today.

Sporting a rare smile, the Spice Girl turned fashion designer is leaning into the former footballer, who has his arm affectionately draped around her shoulder.

‘So much fun,’ Vic, 45, wrote on the sweet Instagram story upload.

A few nights earlier, the pair, who wed in July 1999, were spotted kissing on the dancefloor at 2am as they partied in the VIP section.

Festival-goers spotted them locking lips as they listened to Nick Grimshaw’s late night DJ set.

An onlooker said, ‘They were snogging and groping each other like a couple of teenagers. It was a very public show of affection, but they didn’t seem to care.

‘At one point Victoria was seen grabbing David’s bum. They’re not usually prone to public displays of affection but were clearly letting their hair down for once.’

The source said Vic danced during the entire two hour set, before adding to The Sun: ‘David was being quite protective of her and shepherded away a fan who wanted to chat at one point.

‘But Victoria was clearly having a great time, smiling and laughing. At one point someone asked Grimmy to play some Spice Girls and he quipped: ‘No, she (Victoria) doesn’t like ‘em.’ But even that didn’t seem to bother her.’

David, 44, also uploaded a few videos of his own as he watched The Charlatans from the side of stage on Saturday.

David and Vic’s eldest son Brooklyn was also at Worthy Farm along with his model girlfriend Hana Cross.

However, unlike loved up David and Victoria, the young couple are said to have got into a furious row at the same Grimmy gig.