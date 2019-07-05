The pair celebrated their milestone anniversary in true A-list style

Victoria and David Beckham marked their 20th wedding anniversary with an extravagant private tour of the Palace of Versailles.

The famous couple spent the milestone strolling around the gorgeous French World Heritage site.

Naturally, the former and ex-footballer made sure they dressed the part, with Vic opting for a plunging white midi dress and David looking as dapper as ever in his black suit.

‘A private tour. Dream come true!’ the mum-of-four wrote next to a snap of them stood in front of an incredible backdrop.

She followed it up with a selection of shots showing them sipping on fancy wine and posing inside the Palace.

‘The most incredible visit on a very special day. Thank you to everyone who made it so memorable.’

Victoria also gave a big shout out to the couple’s friends and family ‘for always supporting us’.

She added, ‘Can’t believe it’s been 20 years!’

Becks also shared a string of shots and joked alongside one of his Instagram stories of Vic looking out at the incredible grounds, ‘Quote of the day: Can we live here please?’

He also praised his wife’s ability to walk along cobbles in high heels, with the fashion designer doing a cute model strut to prove just how good she is at it.

Alongside another stunning picture of them posing in their finery front of of the Palace, David wrote: ‘Most amazing visit to Le Chateau de Versailles on a very special day.

‘Thank you to everyone for making it so memorable. One of the most beauty places I’ve ever seen.’

Not stopping there, he also uploaded a string of enviable Instagram stories showing their incredible meal, which included caviar, oysters and salmon.