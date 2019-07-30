Victoria’s Secret Angel Shanina Shaik lets slip HUGE news about the brand’s fashion show

Looks like we won't be getting our angel fix this year...

Shanina Shaik, long-time Victoria’s Secret model, has revealed that this year’s iconic show has been cancelled.

Speaking to Australia’s The Daily Telegraph, the 28-year-old model said: ‘Unfortunately the Victoria’s Secret show won’t be happening this year.

‘It’s something I’m not used to because every year around this time I’m training like an angel.’

‘But I’m sure in the future something will happen which I’m pretty sure about. I’m sure they’re trying to work on branding and new ways to do the show because it’s the best show in the world.’

The model’s confirmation follows the New York Times’ report in May that the show would no longer be broadcast on network television due to declining viewership.

Leslie Wexner, chief executive of Victoria’s Secret’s parent company, L Brands, wrote in a leaked email: ‘Fashion is a business of change. We must evolve and change to grow. With that in mind, we have decided to re-think the traditional Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show.’

‘Going forward we don’t believe network television is the right fit. In 2019 and beyond, we’re focusing on developing exciting and dynamic content and a new kind of event—delivered to our customers on platforms that she’s glued to… and in ways that will push the boundaries of fashion in the global digital age.’

The annual fashion extravaganza was known for bringing together some of the most famous models in the world, as well as the most popular music stars – like Rihanna, Maroon 5 and Ariana Grande to name a few.

Adriana Lima, the longest serving angel, walked the VS runaway for 19 years before retiring last year, and new faces like Gigi and Bella Hadid and Kendal Jenner also joined the angels on the annual glitzy shindig in recent years.

We’ll miss those beautiful wings!