Zara and Mike Tindall may count the Queen and Princess Anne as some of their closest family members, but the couple proved that they’re really just like us on a recent episode of Top Gear.

The pair, who have two daughters, Mia, five, and Lena, one, recently appeared on the BBC show to test-drive some of their cars.

And Top Gear viewers seemed to love how normal the pair were, despite the fact that Zara is one of the Queen’s grand-children – and, of course, cousin to the future King, Prince William.

As the couple sat down for an interview with the show’s hosts Paddy McGuinness, Freddie Flintoff and Chris Harris, Zara had dressed casually in some simple black leggings, a floral blouse, and trainers.

The couple also engaged in some sweet PDA, holding hands and patting each other on the legs through the chat.

One fan commented on social media, ‘How cute are Zara and Mike tindall?!?!’, and another agreed, saying, ‘I like Zara and Mike. They seem like fun. #TopGear’.

While a third viewer said, ‘Love these two, so natural. Imagine they are a hoot to spend time with!’

A fourth also said on Twitter, ‘Zara and @miketindall13 on #TopGear and they come across as so down to Earth and genuinely nice people.’

During the episode, fans also watched as Mike and Zara took turns doing a timed race across the track in their car.

Former rugby player Mike beat his wife by just a second, finishing the lap in just 40 seconds.

And Zara admitted that her loss will likely having been disappointing for the royal family, who she admitted were backing her to win the race between husband and wife.

But the pair quickly made it up, with Princess Anne’s daughter planting a kiss on her husband at the end of their interview.

Zara Tindall is one of the only royals – and one of the only one of the Queen’s grandchildren – not to be given a royal title at birth.

Zara and her brother, Peter Phillips, are known simply by their given names, whereas their cousins, Princess Beatrice and Eugenie, James Viscount Severn and Lady Louise Windsor, and of course, Prince William and Prince Harry, all have royal titles.

In an interview back with The Times back in 2015, Zara confessed that she felt lucky not to have been given one.

She explained, ‘I’m very lucky that both my parents decided to not use the title and we grew up and did all the things that gave us the opportunity to do.’

From our sister site, Woman&Home