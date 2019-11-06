Vogue Williams has admitted she's proud of husband Spencer Matthews after giving up alcohol and launching a new "clean liquor" company 18 months after quitting the booze.

The model turned reality star who has one-year-old son Theodore with the former Made In Chelsea lothario Spencer Matthews has taken to her Instagram to share her pride at this milestone.

She uploaded a snap from their wedding, and captioned it, “So unbelievably proud of my husband and best friend @spencermatthews . He has always been incredible to me but to watch how he’s transformed his life over the last 18 months has made me love and admire him even more. Since becoming sober he’s been working on his own project, the @cleanliquor company. I truly believe that the way we drink is changing and @cleanliquor is going to make a massive difference to so many peoples lives including my own. Gone are the anxious hangovers but the enjoyment of a drink is still possible! Give them a follow.”

And fans rallied round with support. One wrote, “Can’t wait to try this – I’m also 18months AF – well done Spencer.”

A second said, “I’m so excited at the thought of alcohol free gin, designated driver nights are just a bit boring with a soft drink or alcohol free beer. In my eyes I think he’s on to a winner with this one.”

And a third added, “Your husband is really great doing that is an inspiration to many young people who think to go out and get drunk and not know what they’re doing and wake up with a massive hangover. Well done to your husband.”

Speaking about his journey Spencer said he decided to change his relationship with alcohol before becoming a dad after he felt it was “unhealthy and somewhat destructive”.

She continued, “Drinking lead me to make poor decisions and achieving my full potential was slipping away. I had abstained from alcohol for lengthy periods at a time but in doing so had made drinking at the end of that period a reward – a pat on the back for my achievement. It was a vicious cycle… I had to change my relationship with alcohol in order to become the man that I knew I could be and that my family would be proud of.”

Looking back on his new teetotal life, he admits he’s “more ambitious and hard working” than he’s ever been as well as working out what’s important to him.

He continued, “My wife and son are my world and being there for them in every way possible is the only thing that matters to me… that and my work….”

As a result he’s developed a “Clean Liquor” business to compete in the low and no alcohol sector and it will launch on November 12.

Congrats Spencer!