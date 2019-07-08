The singer and his fiance Cailean O'Neill are expecting their first child

Mark Feehily has opened up about his excitement of becoming a father for the first time and revealed the gender of his baby.

While on stage with Westlife at Dublin’s Croke Park as part of their Twenty Tour, he announced he and his fiancé Cailean O’Neill are expecting a little girl.

‘That’s an exclusive,’ he told the crowd.

He added that he ‘can’t wait for her to grow up in this wonderful country’.

Chatting backstage afterwards, Mark told the Mirror: ‘It just feels like the right time to start a family now. It is something that I’ve always wanted to do but it has always been about timing.

‘Cailean and I are really happy and now that I’m in my late 30s and settled at home in Sligo, it is the right moment.’

He continued: ‘The Westlife lads have all got nine kids between them, ours will be the 10th Westlife baby. What’s been great about this recent tour is that all of the families have been involved, kids and all, running around backstage.

‘It is different from the older days but it is just brilliant. Having everyone around us brings a fantastic energy. We’ve had to set up a special family room for everyone at every stadium and arena we’ve played at, it’s been great. The Westlife kids have loved, it I think.’

Mark – who got engaged to Cailean earlier this year after six years together – told his fans he was expecting his first child as he marked his 39th birthday in May.

Taking to Instagram, he wrote: ‘Thanks for all the Birthday wishes everyone!!

‘It really makes this my most special birthday EVER to let everyone know that later this year we will become Dads for the first time.

‘This is the proudest moment of our lives and we are beyond excited to say it out loud! M&Cx.’