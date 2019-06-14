The musician had a touching moment as he addressed the crowd towards the end of the band's show on Thursday night

Westlife star Kian Egan was overcome with emotion live on stage in London as he performed as part of the band’s 2019 tour.

The 39-year-old-star took to the stage at London’s O2 Arena on Thursday night alongside his Irish bandmates, who together delivered a storming two-hour set at the sold-out venue.

But Kian had a touching moment as he addressed the crowd towards the end of the show as he made an emotional speech to fans – and gave a special shout-out to wife, Jodi Albert.

‘I want to say a very special hello to by wife Jodi who’s here tonight, and my boys Zeke AND Koa,’ the crooner told the crowd.

The singer’s voice then cracked as he continued: ‘I’d like to dedicate this song to my wife’s mum Eileen who we lost a few years ago. This is for the Albert family. This is You Raise Me Up.’

Former Hollyoaks star Jodi, 35, sadly lost her mother Eileen in 2015 following an eight-year battle with cancer.

Paying tribute to her mum at the time, Jodi said: ‘I will miss her forever and will do my best to be the loving selfless amazing mother to my children as she was to me.’

It was a night of high emotion in the capital, as the other lads – Shane Filan, Nicky Byrne and Mark Feehily – also addressed the crowd.

Speaking early in the gig, Shane said: ‘It was one of the best feelings standing up there when the screen opened and we saw the crowd.

‘This will be the best Westlife show of your life – we promise you that.’

Like Kian, Nicky also paid tribute to his family, saying in a pre-recorded video that was shown to the crowd: ‘Becoming a husband and a father and the routine that brings has been best thing. It might sound weird but I never had that.’

Meanwhile, Mark simply told the fans, ‘I’m the happiest I’ve ever been in my life’ – to huge cheers from the 20,000-strong crowd.

The show saw the Irish four-piece perform some of their biggest hits, including World of Our Own, What Makes A Man and, of course, Flying Without Wings. Check out the set list in full below.

Westlife tour 2019 – set list

1. Hello My Love

2. Sweat It Again

3. What About Now

4. My Love

5. When You’re Looking Like That

6. Uptown Girl

7. Mandy

8. If I Let You Go

9. Home

10. Better Man

11. Queen Medley (Another One Bites The Dust, Radio, I Want To Break Free, Someone To Love, Don’t Stop Me Now, We Will Rock You, We Are The Champions)

12. I Have A Dream

13. Unbreakable

14. Fool Again

15. Queen of my Heart

16. What Makes A Man

17. You Raise Me Up

18. Flying Without Wings

19. World of Our Own

The Twenty Tour continues in June and July with dates in Nottingham, Birmingham, Liverpool, Manchester and Cardiff, before the boys wrap things up in fitting style with two dates at Croke Park in Dublin.

And the comeback tour has proven so popular that it will be broadcast live in cinemas across Great Britain.

The band’s final show on the UK and Ireland leg of their Twenty Tour 2019, at Dublin’s Croke Park, will be broadcast in cinemas on 6 July so that fans who’ve missed out on tickets get the chance to the stars perform. More information is available to cinemalive.com.

The band’s comeback has been a record-breaking success, with eager fans snapping up more than 400,000 tickets for the reunion tour in the first 48 hours of release.

Excitingly, the final show will see the lads perform their greatest hits and new music they’ve co-written with Ed Sheeran.