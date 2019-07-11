Gemma and Gorka are proud new parents

Gemma Atkinson and Gorka Marquez welcomed their first child together a week ago today.

The proud new parents announced the happy news to their fans over the weekend, but while they’ve publicly gushed over their ‘wonderful’ baby girl, they’re yet to share a snap of the tot.

Some fans, who have clearly been eager to get a first glimpse at their baby girl, apparently assumed it’s because the showbiz couple have done a magazine deal.

However, Gemma took to social media last night to reveal the real reason they haven’t yet posted any pictures of the newborn.

Writing on Instagram stories, Gemma said: ‘To people asking why we haven’t posted any pictures. No, we haven’t done a magazine deal. We just want all our family and friends to come over and meet her first that’s all.”

The former Hollyoaks actress, 34, went on: ‘It’s important for me that they all get a hold and a cuddle first.’

Gemma’s message comes a day after she shared a baby update with her fans.

‘Thank you for all your lovely messages. Our daughter is so wonderful,’ she gushed.

Sign up for the Celebs Now Newsletter News, competitions and exclusive offers direct to your inbox Sign Up Show More

‘I’m slowly getting to grips with motherhood, learning loads and I’m loving being in this little cocoon with her.

‘I feel extremely lucky to be on this journey with mine and Gorks little human.’

In a second post, Gemma also joked that her boobs are now enormous.

She wrote, ‘P.S. Didn’t think my cheeks could get any bigger… I was wrong. She def ain’t going hungry!’

Earlier in the week, she also heaped praise on the midwives who helped deliver her daughter.

‘Personal thank you to the midwives at Royal Bolton Hospital. Genuinely the warmest, most caring team. Every ward I was on myself and my family felt safe and cared for. You are angels. #NHS,’ she shared.