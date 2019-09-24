Will's weight gain was a result of munching on muffins

Will Smith has revealed that he reached his heaviest ever weight after gorging on a diet of muffins and vodka.

Sitting down with his entire family for an episode of his wife Jada’s chat show, Red Table Talk, the 50-year-old actor confessed he reached 225 pounds following his role in Disney’s Alladin remake.

He revealed: ‘So for breakfast, I was having the four or five muffins. You know, Aladdin was successful, so I was like muffin, muffin, muffin.

‘Then for lunch, I would have a Moscow mule, I’d have a little vodka. That was pretty much my routine for the 10 days. I’d wake up, eat five muffins and go back to sleep.’

Opening up about the hefty weight gain, he explained that he was just over the weight he was when he played boxing pro Muhammad Ali in the 2001 movie, Ali.

‘I had gotten up to 225 pounds and it was the most I’d ever weighed in my adult life. I got to 223 on ‘Ali’ and I got to 225 on the muffin boat.’

The dad of three shares 21-year-old Jaden and 18-year-old Willow with his wife, and 26-year-old Trey with ex wife Sheree Zampino.

Chatting about his family’s reaction to his growing waist line, Will divulged that they eventually began nicknaming him ‘Pudge Muffin’.

‘Pudge Muffin was cute. But I don’t want to be a Pudge Muffin to my family,’ he said.

Dishing the details on his drastic diet plan, the Fresh Prince of Bel Air star admitted that he attempted to brave a ten day long fast, but was forced to stop because of his health.

‘So I’m going to fast for 10 days. I did it and I got to about four days and I’m [mimes passing out] because I was still taking my blood pressure medicine. So I started taking my blood pressure medicine and my blood pressure was almost way dangerously low.’

‘I couldn’t believe I got to 50 years old without knowing you literally are what you eat. I eat food like an addict. I love food, but I realized my relationship with food was I eat for fun. I eat for joy.’