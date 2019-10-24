Former X Factor star Amelia Lily joining cast of Geordie Shore

The former Celebrity Big Brother star starts filming for the MTV show this week

Former X Factor star Amelia Lily is joining the cast of Geordie Shore.

The blonde singer – who hooked up with Frankie Cocozza on her time on X Factor – has also been on Celebrity Big Brother, on which she got close to Sam Thompson.

And she’ll begin filming for the MTV reality show this week.

A source told The Sun: “Bosses are made up they’ve signed Amelia for the show and promise she will make it the best series yet.

“She’s always up for a laugh and will make great telly for viewers. Amelia’s not shy about saying what she thinks either so things could get explosive.”

Amelia joining Geordie Shore isn’t the only exciting thing happening for the 21st series, as fan favourite Chloe Ferry is also returning to the show, without her ex Sam Gowland.

The couple split at the beginning of the year, and a day later Chloe publcly accused Love Island star Amber Davies of sleeping with Sam – which both denied.

Despite the former couple’s fans wondering if they were still together for months, Chloe is apparently done with Sam for good, and even urged bosses to drop him from the show.

The source added: “Chloe has completely wiped her hands of Sam and she wants him out of her life for good. During the last series Sam kept chopping in and out of the show and it left Chloe in a really bad place.

“They had blazing rows which overtook the series and it became really stressful. In the end Sam was given the shove because of the chaos.

“He was removed then allowed back and then removed again all in one series earlier this year – he was out of control.”

However a second insider insisted Sam hasn’t been sacked and could return during another series.

They said: “At the moment Sam won’t be a part of the show but that doesn’t mean he couldn’t return at a later date.

“Things change all the time and old and new faces are introduced in and out of the show!”